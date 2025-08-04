California Supreme Court Sets 2026 Oral Argument Calendar

The Supreme Court of California today published its oral argument calendar for 2026.

The court will continue its practice of hearing oral argument in courtrooms around the state—sessions will be held in San Francisco (in January, March, May, September, and November); Sacramento (in February); and Los Angeles (in April, June, and December). The court's practice of holding sessions in Sacramento, San Francisco, and Los Angeles dates back to 1878.

Next year’s special outreach session will take place in Shasta County in October. The court’s special outreach sessions provide high school students and their teachers across the state with an opportunity to attend oral argument and learn about the judicial process.

The court will continue to support hosting oral argument in a hybrid format, allowing counsel to appear in person or via video upon request.

The 2026 calendar includes dates for the court's weekly petition conferences and court holidays.