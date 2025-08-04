Auto and Home Insurance Expert Sara Labraaten Offers Tips on Reviewing Policies in HelloNation Magazine

Sara Labraaten

How can drivers avoid unexpected gaps and costs in their auto insurance coverage?

BEMIDJI, MN, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- How can drivers avoid unexpected gaps and costs in their auto insurance coverage? Regular reviews of insurance policies are crucial, according to expert Sara Labraaten from State Farm in Bemidji, Minnesota. Labraaten highlights five critical aspects drivers should regularly revisit in their insurance policies to maintain adequate protection. Her detailed insights, recently shared in a HelloNation article , provide practical advice to help drivers avoid common insurance pitfalls and unexpected financial burdens.Labraaten underscores the importance of examining Liability Coverage Limits, noting that while Minnesota law requires liability coverage, minimum limits might not offer sufficient protection in serious accidents. She advises periodically reassessing these limits based on personal financial circumstances, especially as assets increase.Collision Coverage and Comprehensive Coverage should also receive regular attention. Collision coverage pays for damages resulting from an accident, regardless of fault, while comprehensive coverage addresses non-collision incidents like theft, vandalism, or natural events. Labraaten recommends evaluating these coverages based on vehicle age and current financial considerations to determine if maintaining both remains cost-effective.Roadside Assistance, often overlooked until urgently needed, is another area Labraaten emphasizes. She advises drivers to review this coverage regularly to ensure clarity regarding what is included and any existing limitations. Understanding the details can prevent unwelcome surprises, such as unexpected service fees or uncovered scenarios during roadside emergencies.Rental Reimbursement Coverage, designed to reduce inconvenience and additional expenses when a vehicle is out of commission, also warrants periodic review. Labraaten suggests ensuring the daily rental allowance aligns with a household’s typical transportation requirements. Regular evaluations of this coverage help prevent out-of-pocket rental car expenses following an accident or during vehicle repairs.Teen and New Driver Coverage adjustments are essential to maintaining comprehensive auto protection. Labraaten points out that new drivers significantly alter a household's risk profile, often leading to increased premiums. By regularly updating policies to include new drivers, families can better manage costs through safe-driver incentives, good student discounts, or vehicle safety feature enhancements.Labraaten further stresses that reviewing insurance policies at least annually can adapt coverage to match life’s significant milestones, including marriage, divorce, relocation, and vehicle purchases. These events frequently alter insurance needs, making regular assessments critical for maintaining adequate coverage at appropriate prices.In summary, Labraaten’s recommendations advocate for consistent, thoughtful review practices to enhance protection and financial prudence. Ensuring up-to-date coverage can prevent unnecessary stress and expenses associated with unexpected situations.Sara Labraaten’s comprehensive guidance on auto insurance is available in detail in the article 5 Things You Should Review in Your Auto Insurance Policy featured in HelloNation.About HelloNationHelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative “edvertising” approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

