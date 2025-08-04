During National Health Center Week, Governor Hochul Joins Western New York Leaders to Sound the Alarm on Washington Republicans’ Devastating Cuts to Health Care

Representative Tim Kennedy said, “This Big Ugly Law is an assault on working families by Trump and Congressional Republicans, who are gutting healthcare to bankroll tax breaks for billionaires. These cruel cuts rip health insurance coverage away from our neighbors, drive up costs for families already struggling to get by, and force our hospitals to make impossible choices. As an occupational therapist, I’ve seen firsthand how devastating it is when people can’t access the care they need – and I will not stop fighting to protect the most vulnerable in our communities. I’m proud to stand with Governor Hochul and my partners in government to defend the right to affordable, quality healthcare and demand that Congressional Republicans Cancel the Cuts.”

Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes said, "Spending cuts at the federal level will have dire consequences for not only the uninsured but also for the insured- as the price of health care will rise. I stand with our Governor in condemning this “Big Ugly Bill” that does nothing but fill the coffers of billionaires.”

Assemblymember Bill Conrad said, “There is of course nothing 'beautiful' about this reckless bill. Its devastation threatens the very lives of our most vulnerable neighbors and loved ones. Cuts this broad to healthcare are not only short-sighted, they're senseless and cruel, considering the impacts on our working-class families, children, and seniors, and our hospitals, health services, and long-term care facilities. I proudly stand with Governor Hochul and New York State's leadership in condemning the hurtful, harmful agenda of the Republican Majority in Washington.”

Assemblymember Jon D. Rivera said, “At a time when New Yorkers are still recovering from recent economic and public health crises, Republicans have chosen to gut the very systems that keep our families healthy and our communities strong. These devastating health care cuts will rip coverage away from 1.5 million New Yorkers. They will drive up premiums by more than 30 percent and strip our hospitals of over $30 million in critical funding, forcing them to absorb the cost of care for patients with nowhere else to turn. While they slash health care and food assistance to fund tax breaks for the wealthy, Republicans want the rest of us to pick up the pieces. During National Health Center Week, we must make it clear: access to health care is a right, not a privilege, and we will not sit down while it is torn away from our neighbors.”

Niagara-Orleans Labor Council President Jim Briggs said, “This bill is big and beautiful if you are a billionaire. For the rest of us it is a big and ugly hurt, especially for those who struggle the most. As president of the Niagara-Orleans Central Labor Council and a labor leader for 30 years with the United Steel Workers, I joined with my brothers and sisters to work on legislation to improve the lives of working men and women. This bill rolls back those hard fought gains as it reduces environmental protections, reduces food assistance, reduces support for health care, reduces jobs in the energy sector. This bill reminds us elections have consequences and now we all pay the price - higher prices and higher deficits. But, alongside Governor Hochul and Congressman Kennedy, we will never stop fighting for families and our future.”

Community Health Center of Buffalo, Inc. CEO and Executive Director Dr. LaVonne Ansari, PhD said, “Access to quality healthcare is essential for every New Yorker. I thank Governor Kathy Hochul for her swift action and leadership in protecting people from the long-term impact of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act. Families in both rural and urban communities depend on community health centers for primary care, preventive services, and lifelong support. Her leadership helps protect the well-being of our communities — not just now, but for generations to come.”