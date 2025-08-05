Defease With Ease | Thirty Capital Launches Lobby AI: Purpose-Built Artificial Intelligence for Commercial Real Estate

Lobby AI: You already have the data. We make it useful.

Purpose-built AI tool gives CRE leaders real-time answers from their data, streamlining decisions across financials, debt, and asset performance.

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Defease With Ease | Thirty Capital, a leader in commercial real estate (CRE) advisory services and technology innovation, today announced the official launch of Lobby AI, a private, finance-trained artificial intelligence platform built specifically for CRE owners, operators, and decision-makers.

Lobby AI delivers secure, portfolio-specific insights with zero technical lift. The platform combines CRE-specific logic, natural language interfaces, and private cloud deployment to provide fast, accurate answers across financials, debt, property performance, and more.

“We built Lobby AI because CRE professionals don’t need another dashboard—they need answers,” said Rob Finlay, Founder and CEO of Defease With Ease | Thirty Capital. “Lobby AI turns your portfolio data into an intelligent conversation, helping leaders make better decisions without digging through spreadsheets or building custom models.”

While many firms have experimented with generic AI tools, these platforms lack the contextual understanding, financial expertise, and data protection CRE firms require. Lobby AI bridges that gap with purpose-built models and secure deployment designed for the complexities of real estate.

“For years, we’ve seen high-performing CRE firms struggle to unlock value from their own data,” added Finlay. “Lobby AI changes the equation. It delivers speed, clarity, and confidence—without adding another layer of complexity to your workflow.”

Key features of Lobby AI include:

* Industry-trained AI agents fine-tuned for real estate use cases

* Private cloud architecture with client-specific data isolation and encryption

* A natural language interface to query, interpret, and analyze data across assets, loans, and performance

* Strategic support from a debt advisory team

* Rapid deployment—most clients go live in under two weeks



Whether identifying refinancing opportunities, generating investor reports, optimizing capital stacks, or tracking portfolio-level financial health, Lobby AI functions as an always-on analyst embedded in your business.

“Too many platforms promise intelligence but just deliver more problems,” continued Finlay. “We designed Lobby AI to be different. It’s not just smarter technology—it’s a strategic partner that CRE professionals can rely on every day.”

Lobby AI is now available to all CRE firms. To learn more and request access, visit http://defeasewitheasetc.com/lobbyai



About Defease With Ease | Thirty Capital

Defease With Ease | Thirty Capital is the premier partner for mid-market commercial real estate owners, serving as trusted advisors for debt management. By aligning 25 years of expertise with cutting-edge technologies, we help our clients proactively navigate changing markets, manage interest rate risk, and achieve superior results. Learn more: https://defeasewitheasetc.com

Legal Disclaimer:

