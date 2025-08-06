Indian IT Giant Launches Zero-Risk Hiring Program as Graduate Employability Hits 3-Year Low

Founded in 1993, Koenig empowers global learners through accessible, affordable IT education. With 5000+ courses, partnerships with top tech brands, and proven training methods, Koenig helps individuals and businesses succeed in the digital age.

IT training leader Koenig Solutions introduces Koenig Koshish program offering zero-risk hiring through free graduate training and placement.

This is not about jobs. It's about creating a reliable talent pipeline that evolves with the business. Koenig Koshish is an investment in human capital with both current and lasting benefits.” — Mr. Rohit Aggarwal, CEO

NEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, August 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As India's graduate employability rate plummets to just 42.6% according to the India Graduate Skill Index 2025—down from 44.3% in 2023—leading IT training provider 𝐊𝐨𝐞𝐧𝐢𝐠 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 has launched an innovative workforce solution that eliminates hiring risk for employers while providing free, industry-aligned training to unemployed graduates.𝐊𝐨𝐞𝐧𝐢𝐠 𝐊𝐨𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐬𝐡, the company's flagship workforce development initiative, operates on a groundbreaking "pay-only-on-successful-hire" model where employers pay just 8.33% of the candidate's annual salary (equivalent to one month's CTC) only after the graduate is successfully placed and contributing to their organization.𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐬The program has already demonstrated measurable success through its partnership with 𝐁𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐡 𝐓𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐦, where 𝟐𝟔 candidates completed an intensive 6-week Cisco Network Engineer bootcamp. Eight professionals were successfully placed, with graduates like Keshav Bhardwaj securing positions at 3.6 LPA despite coming from non-technical backgrounds."It has been almost 2 months since my journey with Koenig. Even after being from a non-technical background, I never felt that I'm an alien to this field as the delivery of knowledge was very simple to understand," said Bhardwaj, now working as a Security Associate at British Telecom Global.𝐀𝐝𝐝𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚'𝐬 𝐂𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐤𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐬 𝐆𝐚𝐩The initiative directly tackles three major pain points plaguing India's employment ecosystem:• 𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐐𝐮𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲: Fresh graduates lacking hands-on experience and current technical skills• 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐬: Traditional upskilling programs imposing steep upfront fees with limited guarantees• 𝐀𝐜𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐚-𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐜𝐭: Outdated curricula misaligned with real-world job requirements𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐡𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐁𝐞𝐲𝐨𝐧𝐝 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐤𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐬Unlike conventional training programs, Koenig Koshish provides holistic preparation including technical certification, hands-on lab experience, and communication skills development. The British Telecom cohort received both Cisco Network Engineer training and voice & accent coaching, ensuring workplace readiness across multiple competencies.The program leverages Koenig's proprietary 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐄𝐧𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐓𝐨𝐨𝐥 (𝐋𝐄𝐓) and 𝐐𝐮𝐛𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐥𝐟-𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦, providing AI-powered personalized learning paths and real-time progress tracking for optimal skill development.𝐃𝐨𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐁𝐨𝐭𝐭𝐨𝐦 𝐋𝐢𝐧𝐞: 𝐁𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐌𝐞𝐞𝐭𝐬 𝐒𝐨𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐞Koenig Koshish operates on a "double bottom line" model, balancing sustainable business outcomes with meaningful social impact. The initiative provides:• 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐄𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬: Zero upfront training costs, pre-vetted candidates, reduced hiring risk, and faster onboarding• 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐝𝐮𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬: Free industry training, certification, hands-on experience, and direct job placement• 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐨𝐜𝐢𝐞𝐭𝐲: Reduced unemployment among educated youth and alignment with national skilling priorities𝐁𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐓𝐡𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞The initiative is powered by Koenig Solutions ' extensive infrastructure, including 𝟑𝟓𝟎+ expert trainers, partnerships with leading technology companies, and a track record of training over 𝟏𝟎𝟎,𝟎𝟎𝟎 professionals annually across 𝟏𝟑+ countries since 𝟏𝟗𝟗𝟑.With official training partnerships spanning major technology providers and a comprehensive catalog covering cutting-edge skills in cybersecurity, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and IT infrastructure, Koenig Koshish ensures candidates receive industry-recognized certifications aligned with current market demands.𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐜 𝐀𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐍𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬The program arrives at a critical juncture as the Union Budget 2024-25 emphasizes youth employment, skilling initiatives, and rural inclusion. By providing structured, outcome-focused training to underserved talent pools, Koenig Koshish directly supports national economic development goals while addressing corporate talent shortages.𝐒𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐝𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐤𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐜𝐞 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧Success metrics from the British Telecom partnership demonstrate the program's potential for nationwide scaling. The structured approach—from requirement gathering and candidate screening through enhanced training, placement, and onboarding support—creates a replicable framework for addressing India's skills crisis across industries and regions.𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐊𝐨𝐞𝐧𝐢𝐠 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬Founded in 1993, Koenig Solutions Pvt. Ltd. is a premier global provider of IT training and workforce development. With expertise across comprehensive technology certifications and a presence in over 13 countries, the company has trained more than 100,000 professionals annually while maintaining partnerships with leading technology providers worldwide.

