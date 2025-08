Indian IT Giant Launches Zero-Risk Hiring Program as Graduate Employability Hits 3-Year Low

Founded in 1993, Koenig empowers global learners through accessible, affordable IT education. With 5000+ courses, partnerships with top tech brands, and proven training methods, Koenig helps individuals and businesses succeed in the digital age.

IT training leader Koenig Solutions introduces Koenig Koshish program offering zero-risk hiring through free graduate training and placement.

This is not about jobs. It's about creating a reliable talent pipeline that evolves with the business. Koenig Koshish is an investment in human capital with both current and lasting benefits.” — Mr. Rohit Aggarwal, CEO

NEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, August 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As India's graduate employability rate plummets to just 42.6% according to the India Graduate Skill Index 2025โ€”down from 44.3% in 2023โ€”leading IT training provider ๐Š๐จ๐ž๐ง๐ข๐ ๐’๐จ๐ฅ๐ฎ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐ฌ has launched an innovative workforce solution that eliminates hiring risk for employers while providing free, industry-aligned training to unemployed graduates.๐Š๐จ๐ž๐ง๐ข๐ ๐Š๐จ๐ฌ๐ก๐ข๐ฌ๐ก, the company's flagship workforce development initiative, operates on a groundbreaking "pay-only-on-successful-hire" model where employers pay just 8.33% of the candidate's annual salary (equivalent to one month's CTC) only after the graduate is successfully placed and contributing to their organization.๐๐ซ๐จ๐ฏ๐ž๐ง ๐‘๐ž๐ฌ๐ฎ๐ฅ๐ญ๐ฌ ๐ฐ๐ข๐ญ๐ก ๐Œ๐š๐ฃ๐จ๐ซ ๐‚๐จ๐ซ๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ž ๐๐š๐ซ๐ญ๐ง๐ž๐ซ๐ฌThe program has already demonstrated measurable success through its partnership with ๐๐ซ๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐ฌ๐ก ๐“๐ž๐ฅ๐ž๐œ๐จ๐ฆ, where ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ” candidates completed an intensive 6-week Cisco Network Engineer bootcamp. Eight professionals were successfully placed, with graduates like Keshav Bhardwaj securing positions at 3.6 LPA despite coming from non-technical backgrounds."It has been almost 2 months since my journey with Koenig. Even after being from a non-technical background, I never felt that I'm an alien to this field as the delivery of knowledge was very simple to understand," said Bhardwaj, now working as a Security Associate at British Telecom Global.๐€๐๐๐ซ๐ž๐ฌ๐ฌ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ˆ๐ง๐๐ข๐š'๐ฌ ๐‚๐ซ๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ฅ ๐’๐ค๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ฌ ๐†๐š๐ฉThe initiative directly tackles three major pain points plaguing India's employment ecosystem:โ€ข ๐ˆ๐ง๐œ๐จ๐ง๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐๐ฎ๐š๐ฅ๐ข๐ญ๐ฒ: Fresh graduates lacking hands-on experience and current technical skillsโ€ข ๐‡๐ข๐ ๐ก ๐“๐ซ๐š๐ข๐ง๐ข๐ง๐ ๐‚๐จ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ฌ: Traditional upskilling programs imposing steep upfront fees with limited guaranteesโ€ข ๐€๐œ๐š๐๐ž๐ฆ๐ข๐š-๐ˆ๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ ๐ƒ๐ข๐ฌ๐œ๐จ๐ง๐ง๐ž๐œ๐ญ: Outdated curricula misaligned with real-world job requirements๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ซ๐ž๐ก๐ž๐ง๐ฌ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐“๐ซ๐š๐ข๐ง๐ข๐ง๐ ๐๐ž๐ฒ๐จ๐ง๐ ๐“๐ž๐œ๐ก๐ง๐ข๐œ๐š๐ฅ ๐’๐ค๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ฌUnlike conventional training programs, Koenig Koshish provides holistic preparation including technical certification, hands-on lab experience, and communication skills development. The British Telecom cohort received both Cisco Network Engineer training and voice & accent coaching, ensuring workplace readiness across multiple competencies.The program leverages Koenig's proprietary ๐‹๐ž๐š๐ซ๐ง๐ข๐ง๐ ๐„๐ง๐ก๐š๐ง๐œ๐ž๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐“๐จ๐จ๐ฅ (๐‹๐„๐“) and ๐๐ฎ๐›๐ข๐ญ๐ฌ ๐ฌ๐ž๐ฅ๐Ÿ-๐š๐ฌ๐ฌ๐ž๐ฌ๐ฌ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐š๐ญ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ๐ฆ, providing AI-powered personalized learning paths and real-time progress tracking for optimal skill development.๐ƒ๐จ๐ฎ๐›๐ฅ๐ž ๐๐จ๐ญ๐ญ๐จ๐ฆ ๐‹๐ข๐ง๐ž: ๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ข๐ง๐ž๐ฌ๐ฌ ๐ˆ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐œ๐ญ ๐Œ๐ž๐ž๐ญ๐ฌ ๐’๐จ๐œ๐ข๐š๐ฅ ๐๐ฎ๐ซ๐ฉ๐จ๐ฌ๐žKoenig Koshish operates on a "double bottom line" model, balancing sustainable business outcomes with meaningful social impact. The initiative provides:โ€ข ๐ ๐จ๐ซ ๐„๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐จ๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ: Zero upfront training costs, pre-vetted candidates, reduced hiring risk, and faster onboardingโ€ข ๐ ๐จ๐ซ ๐†๐ซ๐š๐๐ฎ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ฌ: Free industry training, certification, hands-on experience, and direct job placementโ€ข ๐ ๐จ๐ซ ๐’๐จ๐œ๐ข๐ž๐ญ๐ฒ: Reduced unemployment among educated youth and alignment with national skilling priorities๐๐š๐œ๐ค๐ž๐ ๐›๐ฒ ๐“๐ก๐ซ๐ž๐ž ๐ƒ๐ž๐œ๐š๐๐ž๐ฌ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐“๐ซ๐š๐ข๐ง๐ข๐ง๐ ๐„๐ฑ๐œ๐ž๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ž๐ง๐œ๐žThe initiative is powered by Koenig Solutions ' extensive infrastructure, including ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ“๐ŸŽ+ expert trainers, partnerships with leading technology companies, and a track record of training over ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐ŸŽ,๐ŸŽ๐ŸŽ๐ŸŽ professionals annually across ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ‘+ countries since ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ—๐Ÿ—๐Ÿ‘.With official training partnerships spanning major technology providers and a comprehensive catalog covering cutting-edge skills in cybersecurity, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and IT infrastructure, Koenig Koshish ensures candidates receive industry-recognized certifications aligned with current market demands.๐’๐ญ๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐œ ๐€๐ฅ๐ข๐ ๐ง๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐ฐ๐ข๐ญ๐ก ๐๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐š๐ฅ ๐๐ซ๐ข๐จ๐ซ๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐ž๐ฌThe program arrives at a critical juncture as the Union Budget 2024-25 emphasizes youth employment, skilling initiatives, and rural inclusion. By providing structured, outcome-focused training to underserved talent pools, Koenig Koshish directly supports national economic development goals while addressing corporate talent shortages.๐’๐œ๐š๐ฅ๐š๐›๐ฅ๐ž ๐Œ๐จ๐๐ž๐ฅ ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ ๐–๐จ๐ซ๐ค๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ๐œ๐ž ๐“๐ซ๐š๐ง๐ฌ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ๐ฆ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐งSuccess metrics from the British Telecom partnership demonstrate the program's potential for nationwide scaling. The structured approachโ€”from requirement gathering and candidate screening through enhanced training, placement, and onboarding supportโ€”creates a replicable framework for addressing India's skills crisis across industries and regions.๐€๐›๐จ๐ฎ๐ญ ๐Š๐จ๐ž๐ง๐ข๐ ๐’๐จ๐ฅ๐ฎ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐ฌFounded in 1993, Koenig Solutions Pvt. Ltd. is a premier global provider of IT training and workforce development. With expertise across comprehensive technology certifications and a presence in over 13 countries, the company has trained more than 100,000 professionals annually while maintaining partnerships with leading technology providers worldwide.

