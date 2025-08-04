Shapiro Administration Celebrates Itoh Denki USA’s Growth in Pennsylvania, Supports Expanded U.S. Headquarters and Manufacturing Facility in Luzerne County

The 73,600-square-foot addition will help the motorized rollers and automated systems manufacturer meet demand for its products and create 30 new jobs in Wilkes-Barre.

The Shapiro Administration’s BusinessPA team provided guidance and technical assistance to help the company grow in Pennsylvania.

Governor Josh Shapiro’s 2025-26 proposed budget calls for new and expanded investments to increase our competitiveness and further position the Commonwealth as a leader in job creation and economic development.

Wilkes-Barre, PA – Today, Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Rick Siger joined officials from Itoh Denki USA to help cut the ribbon on its newly expanded U.S. headquarters and manufacturing facility in Luzerne County. The manufacturer of motorized rollers and automated systems expects to create 30 new jobs and retain 40 existing positions through this expansion. The Shapiro Administration’s BusinessPA team provided guidance and technical assistance to help the company grow in Pennsylvania.

Itoh Denki USA expanded its manufacturing facility in the Hanover Crossings Industrial Park in Wilkes-Barre by 73,600 square feet to increase production of its motorized conveyor belt rollers and meet the demand for industrial automation.

“The Shapiro Administration is thrilled to see Itoh Denki USA expand its presence in Northeastern Pennsylvania, further proving that our Commonwealth is a great place to grow a successful business,” said DCED Secretary Siger. “Governor Josh Shapiro formed the BusinessPA team so that new and existing businesses like Itoh Denki USA can access a one-stop-shop that provides the assistance they need to thrive. Our 10-year Economic Development Strategy lays out what we must do to be competitive and open the doors of opportunity to all Pennsylvanians, and that’s exactly what the Shapiro Administration is doing.”

Itoh Denki has been building electric motors since it was founded in Japan in 1946. The company created Itoh Denki USA in Wilkes-Barre in 1996 to meet growing demand for its products in the US market.

“This expansion was necessary to allow us the capacity that we need to meet the increasing demand for industrial automation,” said Rich Kosik, President of Itoh Denki USA. “Today’s fulfillment and distribution centers require low noise workspaces, and the Itoh Power Moller internally powered roller is becoming the top choice for material handling conveyors. The tremendous energy savings recognized on these applications is an additional bonus.”

BusinessPA is an experienced group of economic development professionals dedicated to helping businesses succeed in Pennsylvania through tailored guidance, strategic partnerships, and financial resources. Whether based in the Commonwealth, another state, or across the globe, the team moves at the speed of business to set up companies for long-term growth and success here in Pennsylvania.

The Shapiro Administration is delivering real results — and building on that momentum. Governor Josh Shapiro’s 2025-26 budget proposal calls for new and expanded investments to advance the 10-year Economic Development Strategy, and boost Pennsylvania’s competitiveness, including:

$12.5 million dedicated to WEDnetPA to expand our workforce and close critical workforce gaps

dedicated to WEDnetPA to expand our workforce and close critical workforce gaps $2 million for the creation of Career Connect to build internships at Pennsylvania companies

for the creation of Career Connect to build internships at Pennsylvania companies $10 million for AdvancePA tax credits to create high quality jobs across PA

for AdvancePA tax credits to create high quality jobs across PA $3 million to the Marketing to Attract Business program, which supports programs targeting business attraction, retention, and marketing initiatives

to the Marketing to Attract Business program, which supports programs targeting business attraction, retention, and marketing initiatives Expediting the Corporate Net Income Tax (CNIT) cuts by two years, reducing the current tax rate each year by 0.75 percent

For more information about the Department of Community & Economic Development, visit the DCED website, and be sure to stay up-to-date with all of our agency news on Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

# # #