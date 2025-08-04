Attorney General James Secures Refunds and Policy Changes from Queens Gym that Misled Customers

NEW YORK — New York Attorney General Letitia James secured refunds for customers and new policy changes at Aneva Gym in Long Island City after suing the gym for failing to comply with New York laws meant to protect health club members. In June 2025, Attorney General James sued Aneva Gym for violating the law by failing to provide customers with written membership contracts and imposing illegal cancellation policies that prevented customers from easily cancelling their memberships. As a result of the Office of the Attorney General’s (OAG) lawsuit, Aneva Gym will change its cancellation policies to comply with the law, provide restitution for customers who were unable to easily cancel their memberships, and pay a $5,000 penalty.

“Aneva Gym misled its customers, causing many to keep paying for gym memberships that they should have been able to easily cancel,” said Attorney General James. “Clear contracts and simple cancellation processes protect consumers. I will continue to enforce our laws to make sure businesses do not take advantage of New Yorkers.”

An OAG investigation found that Aneva Gym, which opened in 2022, misled its customers by failing to comply with numerous provisions of New York’s Health Club Services law. Aneva Gym did not provide its members with written contracts as required by the law. Instead, it posted terms and conditions that violated the law on its website. For example, Aneva Gym required customers to cancel their memberships in writing and in person, when the law requires that customers be able to make cancellations via website, email, mail, telephone, or in person. Aneva Gym also required its customers to cancel their memberships 30 days in advance, when the law allows customers to cancel gym memberships within three business days of when a monthly membership renews. In addition, Aneva Gym failed to post a legally required $50,000 bond with the Department of State, which helps protect consumers if the gym goes out of business or fails to provide the services promised.

The settlement submitted to the court requires Aneva Gym to comply with all provisions of New York’s Health Club Services law. Aneva Gym must provide written contracts to members that comply with the law and update its cancellation policies to allow customers to cancel memberships in a variety of ways. The business must also provide restitution and refunds to consumers who had problems cancelling their memberships and pay another $5,000 in penalties. Aneva Gym has now posted the required $50,000 bond with the Department of State.

Attorney General James asks any consumers who had difficulty cancelling their contracts to file a consumer complaint online or contact OAG's hotline at (800) 771-7755. Attorney General James also suggests that prior to joining a health club, consumers check to see whether their health club has posted the required financial security. If an operating health club is not listed on the website, consumers should not join and should file a consumer complaint online with OAG and with the New York Department of State.

Attorney General James is a leader in protecting New York consumers from misleading contracts and subscription services. In May, Attorney General James secured $600,000 from Equinox for making it hard for New Yorkers to cancel their memberships. In December 2024, Attorney General James recovered $4.8 million for more than 28,000 customers, who were improperly charged by SmileDirectClub after it went bankrupt and stopped providing services. In December 2023, Attorney General James sued SiriusXM for trapping customers into unwanted subscriptions and in November 2024, a court found that SiriusXM violated the law by forcing customers to undergo a long and burdensome process to cancel their subscriptions. In March 2021, Attorney General James secured restitution for New York consumers after suing New York Sports Clubs and Lucille Roberts for unlawfully charging monthly dues to members and for partaking in a variety of illegal and fraudulent practices involving consumers’ cancellation rights during COVID-19 pandemic.

This matter is being handled by Assistant Attorney General Melvin Goldberg of the Consumer Frauds & Protection Bureau, under the supervision of Bureau Chief Jane M. Azia and Deputy Bureau Chief Laura J. Levine. The Consumer Frauds & Protection Bureau is a part of the Division of Economic Justice, which is led by Chief Deputy Attorney General Chris D'Angelo and overseen by First Deputy Attorney General Jennifer Levy.