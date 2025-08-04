From Olympic Podium to Pool Time: USA Artistic Swimming Trusts Ear Pro, Now Stocked in Over 7,700 CVS Locations
Paris silver medalists Use Ear Pro’s proactive spray to help keep ears healthy through intense training and competition
“Water time is relentless for our athletes, and even a minor ear issue can derail choreography blocks or force modified training,” said Adam Andrasko, Chief Executive Officer, USA Artistic Swimming. “Ear Pro fits seamlessly into our routine. Two quick sprays before we hit the water and our athletes move through long sessions with greater confidence. It is simple, travel friendly, and our teams, from development to Olympic, have embraced it.”
WHY ATHLETES MADE THE SWITCH
Artistic swimmers spend hours inverted, spinning, and surfacing in rapid bursts. Traditional ear plugs can compromise hearing cues, communication, and underwater audio signals. Ear Pro’s light, spray in film lines the ear canal instead, helping water sheet away rather than getting trapped in the ears and pool, so athletes stay alert to music and coaching corrections.
Key performance driven features:
• No muffling: Leaves hearing unobstructed.
• Fast apply: Shake, two sprays per ear, quick massage, train.
• Naturally derived formula: Medical grade mineral oil creates a hydrophobic layer, blended with organic oregano oil long valued in wellness traditions.
• Family friendly: Used by athletes, coaches, and families who log long days at pools, lakes, and beach breaks. No prescription needed.
PREVENTION FIRST: TREAT LESS, TRAIN MORE
Swimmer’s ear and moisture related irritation are among the most common warm weather complaints for active families and aquatic athletes. Ear Pro was developed by water sports enthusiasts who wanted something used before there is a problem. Think sunscreen logic: apply ahead of exposure, enjoy the water, worry less about what comes after.
“Inventing Ear Pro started with a simple question: why are we always treating ear problems after the fact when we know we are getting in the water?” said Tradian Maier, Founder, Ear Pro. “Seeing Team USA Artistic Swimming on the Olympic podium and knowing Ear Pro is part of their daily prep is humbling. Making the product available at every CVS means any family can build the same protective habit on the way to swim lessons or summer camps.”
HOW TO USE EAR PRO
1. Shake bottle.
2. Tilt head, apply two sprays at the ear canal entrance.
3. Gently massage the outer ear to distribute.
4. Swim, surf, splash. Reapply roughly every two hours of continuous water exposure or after extended towel drying.
WHERE TO FIND IT
Ear Pro is merchandised in the Eye and Ear Care section at CVS Pharmacy locations nationwide and is available through CVS.com for ship to home and select same day pickup options (availability may vary by location). Look for the bright white packaging marked “Waterproof Your Ears.”
ABOUT USA ARTISTIC SWIMMING
USA Artistic Swimming is the national governing body for artistic (synchronized) swimming in the United States, overseeing athlete development from grassroots programming through elite international competition, including the Olympic Games. The organization supports athletes, coaches, officials, and clubs nationwide while advancing aquatic artistry, athleticism, and team performance. Learn more at https://www.usaartisticswim.org
ABOUT EAR PRO
Founded in Santa Rosa, California, by lifelong divers and surf parents, Ear Pro is a preventative ear spray formulated to help keep water from lingering in the outer ear canal and cause various ear infections. The blend of medical grade mineral oil and organic oregano oil forms a light barrier that helps water roll out, supporting ear comfort for swimmers, surfers, divers, triathletes, and families alike. Ear Pro is available at CVS Pharmacy locations across the United States and online. For product information, educational resources, and usage tips, visit https://www.earprousa.com
