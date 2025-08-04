CE chairs 2nd meeting of leading group for promoting construction of the Cooperation Zone

MACAU, August 4 - The Chief Executive, Mr Sam Hou Fai, said the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) Government would further review its undertaking regarding development of the Guangdong-Macao Intensive Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, including staffing allocation, Macao-Hengqin synergistic development and regulatory convergence.

Mr Sam made the remarks at the second working meeting held recently of the leading group for promoting the construction of the Guangdong-Macao Intensive Cooperation Zone in Hengqin.

The Chief Executive said the MSAR Government remained committed to implementing the directives issued by President Xi Jinping during his latest inspection tours of Macao and of Hengqin, which had emphasised practical steps to advancing the Cooperation Zone’s development.

Future initiatives would include innovative institutional arrangements to increase personnel and resource deployment within the Cooperation Zone, such as flexible arrangements for secondment of Macao public servants to specialised task forces. All departments must fully commit to deploying capable staff for the Cooperation Zone initiatives, said Mr Sam.

Additionally, the two sides would enhance exchanges by establishing mechanisms for civil servants at all levels from the Cooperation Zone to conduct research visits to Macao. This initiative aimed to enable Guangdong counterparts to gain deeper insight into Macao’s development priorities and requirements, ensuring the Cooperation Zone’s development would align closely with Macao’s appropriate economic diversification needs and thereby bolstering two sides’ synergistic development.

The Chief Executive has directed all departments to comprehensively review the next-phase tasks related to the Cooperation Zone and advance key projects in an orderly manner. These included the construction of the new campus of the University of Macau, establishment of a regional centre of technology transfer and commercialisation for tertiary education institutions nationwide, and inauguration of a sub-centre in the field of traditional Chinese medicine within the year.

All other members of the leading group expressed support for the discussions held during the meeting and pledged to strictly implement the directives outlined by the Chief Executive.

Members of the leading group attending the meeting included: the Secretary for Administration and Justice, Mr Cheong Weng Chon; the Secretary for Economy and Finance, Mr Tai Kin Ip; the Secretary for Security, Mr Wong Sio Chak; the Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, Ms O Lam; the Secretary for Transport and Public Works, Mr Tam Vai Man; and the Chief-of-Office of the Chief Executive’s Office, Ms Chan Kak. The Chief of Office of the Secretary for Administration and Justice, Mr Lam Chi Long, also sat in the meeting.