Critically Acclaimed Horror Author Steven Van Patten to Hold Book Signing at Reimagined BK During FAM Open Streets

“Steven is not only a native son of this borough, he’s a longtime supporter of our work and a bold, brilliant voice in horror and speculative fiction.” — Theresa Redd, Co-Owner, Reimagined BK

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This Saturday, August 9th, Reimagined BK, the beloved Crown Heights boutique and creative space, will host a book signing with one of Brooklyn’s own literary powerhouses: horror writer Steven Van Patten. The signing will take place from 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM at 708 Franklin Avenue as part of the Franklin Avenue Merchants Association's Open Streets series, a neighborhood celebration of arts, culture, and small business.A member of the Director’s Guild of America and the New York Chapter of the Horror Writers Association, Steven Van Patten, known to fans as SVP, has carved a singular niche in modern horror. His Brookwater’s Curse trilogy reimagines the vampire mythos through the eyes of a former 1860s Georgia plantation slave turned supernatural lawman. His Killer Genius series boldly follows a brilliant modern Black woman whose use of advanced technology fuels her quest for social justice, through murder.More than just genre fiction, Van Patten’s work challenges convention with complex, socially relevant narratives that bridge historical trauma and futuristic vision. His prose is sharp, immersive, and emotionally resonant, qualities that have earned him a devoted following and multiple African American Literary Awards, including Best Science Fiction, Best Anthology, and Best Independent Publisher.Steven’s storytelling prowess doesn’t end at the page. In recent years, he’s collaborated on YouTube’s Extra Credit series, co-authored Hell at the Way Station and its sequel, Hell at Brooklyn Tea, and penned award-winning sketches such as Bandmates, starring television legends John Schneider and Max Gail.Now, readers have the opportunity to meet the man behind the monsters in person. Whether you're a longtime fan or new to his spine-tingling worlds, Saturday’s event offers the perfect chance to pick up a signed edition and engage with one of the genre’s most compelling voices."As a Brooklyn-based business and creative hub, Jeff and I are incredibly proud to host Steven Van Patten’s book signing at Reimagined BK,” said Theresa Redd, co-owner of the store. “Steven is not only a native son of this borough, he’s a longtime supporter of our work and a bold, brilliant voice in horror and speculative fiction. Supporting Black writers, especially in genres where our voices have historically been underrepresented, isn’t just important, it’s necessary. These are the stories that expand the cultural imagination. We’re thrilled to help bring his work to our community, right here on Franklin Avenue.”This is more than a book signing, it’s a celebration of horror, heritage, and local literary brilliance. For more information on Steven Van Patten's books, visit www.laughingblackvampire.com or follow @svpthinks on Instagram. Regarding other special events or to host additional book signings of more authors, contact Theresa Redd at theresa@reimaginedbk.com.EVENT DETAILSSteven Van Patten Book SigningReimagined BK – 708 Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11238Saturday, August 9, 202512:00 PM – 6:00 PM StevenVanPatten #HorrorAuthor #Brooklyn #africanamericanhorrorwriter #vampirefiction #booksigningnyc #supernaturalfiction #blackspeculativefiction #awardwinninghorrorauthor #Brooklynbooksigning #franklinavenueopenstreets #CrownHeightsevents #Reimagined BK#thingstodoinBrooklynAugust 2025 #Brooklynliteraryevents #OpenStreetsBrooklyn #meettheauthorBrooklyn #indie bookstore event #book lovers NYC#Brooklynartsandculture #Blackcreativesinliterature #weekendeventsinNYC

