City Traders Imperium Celebrates Seven Years of Trader Success and Steady Growth

City Traders Imperium is celebrating its seven-year anniversary, reaffirming its mission to support serious traders with fair funding and long-term stability.

We see the next phase of CTI as an opportunity to raise the standard for what traders should expect from funding partners.” — Martin Najat

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- City Traders Imperium (CTI) marks seven years in operation. CTI launched in 2018 with a focus on providing traders worldwide with funding, flexible programs, and long-term support. At a time when many proprietary trading firms seldom last more than a couple of years.The prop trading sector faced a major shake‑up in 2024: estimates from Finance Magnates Intelligence place closures at between 80 and 100 firms last year alone. Other analysis shows roughly one in seven firms exited by year‑end , reflecting high business fragility and regulatory pressures. NTightened platform support — such as MetaQuotes ceasing services for prop firms — further accelerated industry consolidation.Median survival rates for recent startups hovered under 3–4 years, making CTI’s seven-year record even more notable. At the same time, the broader market continues to expand, projected to grow at ~7% CAGR through 2028 and valued at ~$20B by 2021, with over 2,000 firms in operation globally.In an environment marked by volatility and churn, CTI has emphasized transparency, scalable capital, fair payout terms, and consistent program rules. This approach has allowed the firm to earn the trust of a global community, even as many newer firms failed.“We’re proud to expand our global presence while staying true to our trader-first mission — it’s about growth with purpose,” said Martin Najat, Co‑Founder of City Traders Imperium.As the sector matures and regulators push for clearer standards, CTI plans to expand support tools, upgrade trader development programs, and maintain a consistent program structure. The goal remains the same: helping traders build long-term success in a landscape that demands both stability and adaptability.Learn more at: www.citytradersimperium.com About City Traders ImperiumFounded in 2018, CTI provides flexible funding programs, scalable capital, and support designed for traders aiming to build long-term careers. Known for fast payouts, clear evaluation rules, and a trader-first ethos, CTI has established itself as a dependable partner across a turbulent market.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.