ATLANTA, GA – Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr has taken action to support a new lawsuit challenging the City of Savannah’s illegal attempt to restrict the rights of law-abiding gun owners.

“This misguided attempt to punish law-abiding Georgians does absolutely nothing to address crime, and it won’t hold up in Court," said Carr. “No matter how much the Mayor disagrees with our laws, he cannot openly infringe on the Second Amendment rights of our citizens. Progressive politics aren’t a defense for government overreach.”

In April 2024, the City of Savannah adopted two local ordinances that seek to restrict the possession of firearms by punishing law-abiding citizens whose guns are stolen from their cars. In May 2024, Carr sent a letter to City officials explaining that such ordinances directly conflict with and are preempted by State law, which expressly prohibits local governments from regulating the possession, transport, or carrying of firearms.

Despite Carr’s recommendation that the City take immediate action to rescind the approval of the flawed ordinances – warning of potential civil liability – the City refused to do so. The lawsuit in which Carr has now filed a brief soon followed.

Find a copy of the brief here . Find a copy of Carr’s previous letter here .