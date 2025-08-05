New Data Shows 92% of Corporate Cage-Free Egg Commitments Fulfilled, Signaling Tipping Point for Animal Welfare Globally

An egg-laying hen flaps her wings while perching on a roosting rail (Bogna Wiltowska / We Animals) Floor-raised egg-laying hens. Taiwan, 2019. Jo-Anne McArthur / We Animals Young chickens perch on a water dispenser inside a crowded shed on an Indian egg production farm. (Shatabdi Chakrabarti / FIAPO / We Animals)

The Open Wing Alliance releases a new report highlighting massive progress in ending cages for egg-laying hens—and names the companies leading the charge

We’re witnessing a seismic shift. Companies aren't just making cage-free commitments—they’re actively transitioning egg supply chains away from cages. Transforming the well-being of millions of hens.” — Hannah Surowinski, Senior Associate Director, Global Corporate Relations

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a powerful display of global industry progress and corporate accountability, the Open Wing Alliance (OWA) today released its 2025 Cage-Free Egg Fulfillment Report , revealing that 92% of all corporate cage-free egg commitments with public deadlines of 2024 or earlier have now been fulfilled—an increase from 89% reporting fulfillment last year—a major step toward eliminating some of the cruelest conditions in the global food supply chain.The annual report released by the OWA—a global coalition of 95 organizations in 75 countries, established by The Humane League—tracks all cage-free pledges with public deadlines of 2024 or earlier, which includes a total of 1,147 food companies around the world. It provides a comprehensive analysis of corporate performance, regional momentum, and industry leadership—while spotlighting companies that are falling short of their promises.“We’re witnessing a seismic shift,” says Hannah Surowinski, Senior Associate Director of Global Corporate Relations at The Humane League (TheHumaneLeague.org), founding member of the Open Wing Alliance (OpenWingAlliance.org). “From global hotel chains to local restaurants, companies across the world are not just making cage-free commitments—they’re actively transitioning their egg supply chains away from the use of cages. And that’s transforming the well-being of millions of egg-laying hens.”The report follows the recent release of a global investigation into industrial egg farms (RealCostofEggs.com)—the largest of its kind in history—led by the Open Wing Alliance, We Animals, and Reporters for Animals International. It exposes harrowing caged conditions across 37 countries, including footage linked directly to corporate suppliers of Walmart and AEON. The urgency to end cage confinement has never been more evident—and this year’s data proves that companies are listening to what their consumers want and following through on their promises.Key Findings:- 92% of corporate commitments due 2024 or earlier are now fulfilled, up from 89% last year;- 85 global companies reported progress in 2024, impacting an estimated 3.3 million hens;- Regions showing major momentum include Europe (96% fulfillment), Oceania (94%), Latin America (90%), Africa (88%), and Asia (86%); North America (77%);- Viking Cruises, Lai Sun Dining, and Conagra Brands were among the companies spotlighted for achieving good reporting;- In Africa and Asia, regional leaders like Spur Corporation and Kewpie broke new ground in emerging markets;- The U.S. reached a new high, with 45.7% of egg-laying hens now raised in cage-free housing.The report also emphasizes the importance of transparent progress reporting—now considered the industry standard for responsible sourcing. Dozens of companies, including Compass Group, Aramark, and Unilever took the extra step to release credit statements in this reporting period.Yet, the report also calls out companies that have missed deadlines or failed to report on their progress are called upon to act swiftly or risk falling behind competitors. “A commitment alone is no longer enough,” says Surowinski. “Consumers are demanding proof of cage-free progress from corporations. Transparency is what separates the leaders from the laggards.”The 2025 report comes at a critical time: more cage-free commitments are due at the end of this year than in all previous years combined. With the infrastructure, momentum, and public support in place, this is a decisive moment for the global food industry to end cages once and for all.The full report—including data visualizations, case studies, and recommendations—is available at https://openwingalliance.org/2025-cage-free-fulfillment-report or Bit.ly/Fulfillment-2025. Contact press@thehumaneleague.org for expert interviews, visuals, and more. For more information about The Open Wing Alliance, visit OpenWingAlliance.org.About the Open Wing Alliance (OWA)Founded in 2016 by The Humane League, the Open Wing Alliance is a coalition of nearly 100 animal protection organizations in 75 countries on six continents, trailblazing farm animal welfare in nearly every market globally. Through shared knowledge, resources, and people power, the OWA is united around their goal to end the abuse of chickens worldwide with over 3,000 corporate commitments to enforce higher animal welfare policies secured around the world.

