Attorney General Derek Brown releases public schedule 7/28/25-8/1/25

The Attorney General’s schedule is subject to frequent change and modification. AG Brown’s meetings may be in-person, virtual, or hybrid.  

Events where press may attend are labeled media access. Events where press may attend and there is a planned Q&A are labeled media availability. Please contact Madison McMicken for more information on these events. 

Monday, July 28 to Tuesday, July 29

AG out on personal time

Wednesday, July 30

10:00 am: Senior staff meeting 

Hybrid

10:45 am: Meeting with Governor Cox 

Utah State Capitol

1:00 pm: Greet new employees  

Utah State Capitol

2:15 pm: Division Director applicant interview 

Utah State Capitol

3:15 pm: Division Director applicant interview 

Utah State Capitol 

Thursday, July 31

11:00 am to 3:00 pm: Office Annual Picnic and Social  

Salt Lake City

Friday, August 1

10:30 am: National Federalism Initiative Steering Committee meeting 

Utah State Capitol

