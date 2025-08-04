Attorney General Derek Brown releases public schedule 7/28/25-8/1/25
The Attorney General’s schedule is subject to frequent change and modification. AG Brown’s meetings may be in-person, virtual, or hybrid.
Events where press may attend are labeled media access. Events where press may attend and there is a planned Q&A are labeled media availability. Please contact Madison McMicken for more information on these events.
Monday, July 28 to Tuesday, July 29
AG out on personal time
Wednesday, July 30
10:00 am: Senior staff meeting
Hybrid
10:45 am: Meeting with Governor Cox
Utah State Capitol
1:00 pm: Greet new employees
Utah State Capitol
2:15 pm: Division Director applicant interview
Utah State Capitol
3:15 pm: Division Director applicant interview
Utah State Capitol
Thursday, July 31
11:00 am to 3:00 pm: Office Annual Picnic and Social
Salt Lake City
Friday, August 1
10:30 am: National Federalism Initiative Steering Committee meeting
Utah State Capitol
