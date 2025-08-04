Attorney General Derek Brown releases public schedule 7/28/25-8/1/25

The Attorney General’s schedule is subject to frequent change and modification. AG Brown’s meetings may be in-person, virtual, or hybrid.

Events where press may attend are labeled media access. Events where press may attend and there is a planned Q&A are labeled media availability. Please contact Madison McMicken for more information on these events.

Monday, July 28 to Tuesday, July 29

AG out on personal time

Wednesday, July 30

10:00 am: Senior staff meeting

Hybrid

10:45 am: Meeting with Governor Cox

Utah State Capitol

1:00 pm: Greet new employees

Utah State Capitol

2:15 pm: Division Director applicant interview

Utah State Capitol

3:15 pm: Division Director applicant interview

Utah State Capitol

Thursday, July 31

11:00 am to 3:00 pm: Office Annual Picnic and Social

Salt Lake City

Friday, August 1

10:30 am: National Federalism Initiative Steering Committee meeting

Utah State Capitol