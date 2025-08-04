State Agriculture Commissioner Announces $1.2 Million Available t...

New York State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball today announced $1.2 million is available through Round 1 of the Long Island Aquaculture Infrastructure Grant program to expand and renew aquaculture operations in Long Island. This first round of funding supports the purchase of aquaculture equipment; the round 2 grant opportunity will be released in the coming months and will be aimed at supporting infrastructure improvements. Funding for this program comes as part of the State’s Blue Food Transformation initiative, first announced in Governor Hochul’s 2024 State of the State proposal, which was created to reinvigorate New York’s aquaculture and wild-caught seafood industries and strengthen local food systems.

State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball said, “Long Island’s aquaculture producers work tirelessly to raise the fresh, abundant seafood that make the region unique among New York agriculture. The funding announced today will help these businesses make much-needed upgrades to their equipment so they can continue bringing these delicacies to tables across the state. I encourage all eligible entities to consider applying.”

Todd Erling, President/CEO, the Farm and Food Growth Fund said, “Long Island has such a significant history rooted in aquaculture, with shellfish and hatchery operations dating back two centuries. It is important that we support the long-term viability and growth of these businesses, many which are generational or tribal operations. The first round of this program will initially address equipment upgrade needs, with the second round creating opportunities for larger infrastructure projects.”

Administered by the Farm and Food Grown Fund, Inc., Round 1 of the Long Island Aquaculture Infrastructure Grant program will fund projects that will expand, improve, or install aquaculture equipment and supplies that support the viability and scaling of aquaculture businesses operating on Long Island.

Grants ranging from $25,000 to $99,999 are available to applicants operating a profit-generating business based on Long Island. All applications must be submitted via ffgf.smapply.us. No paper applications will be accepted. Applications are being accepted on a rolling basis through January 15, 2026. Applications will be reviewed on the 15th of each month beginning on September 15, 2025. For more information, visit ffgrowthfund.org/aquaculture-grants.

A virtual Open Office Hours session for interested applicants will be held on August 8, 2025 at 12:30 pm. Join the session at us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_gPwy-7hATqKZTsMn2dh4xw#/registration.

Round 2 of this program will make available funds for infrastructure upgrades, including construction, renovation, and installed fixtures. In total, both rounds dedicate at least $4.2 million to bolster marine agriculture, promote a healthy natural environment, and provide New Yorkers with a nutritious source of locally grown seafood. To join an interest list for future funding opportunities, please email [email protected].

Blue Food Transformation

The Blue Food Transformation Initiative was announced in the Governor’s 2024 State of the State proposal to increase consumer demand for local food and strengthen the local food system. These investments build on the Governor’s commitment to boost demand for New York agricultural products, bolster New York's food supply chain, and ensure all New Yorkers can access fresh, local foods.

Today’s announcement builds on the recently launched Long Island Seafood Cuisine Trail, which was also funded through the Governor’s Blue Food Transformation initiative. The South Shore Trail runs from Bay Shore to Montauk and is intended to drive business and tourism to locations proudly serving and selling locally raised and wild-caught, sustainably harvested fish and shellfish while promoting Long Island’s seafood industry. The North Shore Trail, which will run from Oyster Bay to Greenport, is under development and slated to launch in the coming months. Visitors are encouraged to follow the trails for locations that are known to appreciate and celebrate the bounty of Long Island’s waters while boosting business and supporting local fishing communities. Regional points of interest and local events are also integrated into an accompanying app to support a full tourism experience. Visit the Seafood Trail page on the Local Fish website for more information, or stop into the Long Island Welcome Center just off the Long Island Expressway in Dix Hills to engage with a live demo of the mobile app.

To further support the aquaculture and wild-caught seafood industries, CCE of Suffolk County has also engaged stakeholders and conducted research to define and mitigate challenges necessary to expand capacity for seafood processing on Long Island. The project examines operating models, locations, basic facility design, and capital budget as a baseline for standalone seafood processing facilities. A report was presented for industry feedback at the Long Island Seafood Summit in March and a final report will be released to the public soon.

In addition to the cuisine trails and feasibility study, the Governor announced the formation of the New York State Seafood Interagency Workgroup, comprised of representatives from the Department of Agriculture and Markets, Department of Environmental Conservation, Empire State Development, Department of Health, New York Sea Grant, and other agencies involved in the production and marketing of seafood. The group was tasked with evaluating and coordinating state policies and programs that impact aquaculture licensing, food safety, and economic development measures, and considering pathways for industry growth. The Workgroup’s final report is available online at the Department of Agriculture and Markets’ website.

New York’s Seafood Industry

New York State has a diverse sustainable wild-caught seafood industry and growing aquaculture industry that harvest a variety of products including finfish, kelp, and shellfish. Commercial fishermen on Long Island sustainably harvested over 16 million pounds of finfish in 2023, worth over $28 million dollars. Montauk, the state’s largest commercial fishing port, is 51st in the nation for wild-caught seafood based on poundage, and 53rd in the nation based on dollar value.

From Long Island to the Finger Lakes, both small-scale and commercial-scale aquaculture operations grow fresh, safe, and sustainable seafood, and harvest wild-caught, sustainable fish. According to the most recent USDA Census of Agriculture, the aquaculture industry accounts for over 25 percent of farms on Long Island, with 155 operations in Suffolk County and 15 in Nassau County.​ Combined, the two counties generated over $14.5 million in sales in 2022.

Learn about the Department of Agriculture and Markets’ programs and initiatives focused on providing new markets for farmers, increasing food access for all New Yorkers, and building healthier communities on the at the Department’s “Healthy Communities” page.

Farm and Food Growth Fund

The mission of Farm and Food Grown Fund is to create employment and safe affordable housing, capital access opportunities for low and moderate income individuals, families and communities with a focus on farm and food-related industries located in the Northeast Foodshed encompassing parts of the greater Hudson Valley, western Connecticut, western Massachusetts, southern Vermont, and eastern Pennsylvania by stimulating economic vitality through technical assistance services, community development and increasing the flow of capital.