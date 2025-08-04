Air Quality Alert: Unhealthy Fine Particles Expected Today due to Wildfire Smoke

Published on Monday, August 04, 2025

PROVIDENCE, RI - The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) forecasts that fine particle levels will reach unhealthy levels for sensitive groups statewide today due to Canadian wildfire smoke. Heavy wildfire smoke will move into the region throughout Monday, August 4, with fine particle readings increasing to unhealthy levels for sensitive groups on the Air Quality Index beginning in the early afternoon through the remainder of the day. Continued elevated fine particle readings at upper moderate levels from the smoke are expected through Tuesday.

What to Expect:

Poor air quality.

Reduced visibility.

Smell of smoke.

Health Advisory:

Wildfire smoke contains tiny particles that can irritate eyes, nose, throat and lungs. It can also worsen symptoms in individuals with asthma, lung or heart conditions. To reduce exposure, the following precautions are recommended for those with asthma, lung or heart conditions:

Stay indoors with windows closed when smoke levels are high.

Limit outdoor activity; choose less strenuous activities and reduce time spent outdoors.

Wear a properly fitted N95 mask outside.

While driving, set cars air system to “recirculate”.

Follow your personal health management plan during air alerts.

Stay Informed:

Air quality can change throughout the day. To stay informed, download the AirNOW app or visit www.airnow.gov for real-time updates and forecasts.

Additional information is also available on DEM’s air quality forecast page at www.dem.ri.gov/airquality.

The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)’s Fire and Smoke Map has detailed information on current air quality readings, including DEM and RI Department of Health (RIDOH) air quality monitors, along with the network of regional low-cost sensors.

For more information on DEM programs and initiatives, visit www.dem.ri.gov. Follow DEM on Facebook, Twitter/X (@RhodeIslandDEM), or Instagram (@rhodeisland.dem) for timely updates. Sign up here to receive the latest press releases, news, and events from DEM's Public Affairs Office to your inbox.