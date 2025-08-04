Secretary of State Wes Allen Reminds Alabamians to Register to Vote Before August 26th Municipal Elections

Wes Allen, Alabama’s Secretary of State, reminds Alabama citizens that the deadline to register to vote before the August 26th Municipal Election is one week from today– Monday, August 11, 2025.

“The right of eligible United States citizens to cast a ballot in a fair and secure election is one of the hallmarks of our constitutional republic,” Allen said. “I encourage all eligible Alabama citizens to register to vote and to exercise that right on August 26th.”

Citizens with a valid Alabama driver license may register to vote electronically by visiting https://www.sos.alabama.gov/alabama-votes/voter/register-to-vote. A paper voter registration form may be delivered in person or by mail to your local Board of Registrars.

To be eligible to vote in Alabama, one must be a citizen of the United States, reside in Alabama, and be 18 years old on or before election day. One must not be barred from voting due to a disqualifying felony conviction or have been judged mentally incompetent by a court of law.

On election day, polls will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Voters are required to present a valid form of photo identification when voting at their polling place or by absentee ballot.

For questions about registering to vote in Alabama, please call the Elections Division of the Secretary of State’s office at 334-242-7210 or your local county Board of Registrars.

Secretary Allen extends his gratitude to Alabama’s municipal election officials for their hard work preparing for a fair, secure, and transparent election.

Wes Allen is Alabama’s 54th Secretary of State. The Secretary of State is Alabama’s Chief Elections Official. Additionally, Alabama law gives the Secretary of State more than 1,000 different duties. To learn more about the Secretary of State and his responsibilities and duties visit www.sos.alabama.gov.

*Secretary of State Wes Allen’s headshot: https://www.sos.alabama.gov/sites/default/files/inlineimages/AllenBioHighRes.jpg

*County Boards of Registrars contact information: https://www.sos.alabama.gov/alabama-votes/board-ofregistrars-all-counties

*Disqualifying felony convictions: https://www.sos.alabama.gov/sites/default/files/voterpdfs/Updated%20Version%20of%20Moral%20Turpitude%20Crimes.pdf

*Learn more about photo voter ID requirements or get your free photo voter ID:

https://www.sos.alabama.gov/alabama-votes/photo-voter-id