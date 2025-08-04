Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s ScheduleGov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson Public Schedule 8/4/25-8/8/25Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule

Submit Release
Gov. Spencer J. Cox's Schedule

August 4 – August 8, 2025

**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**

**All times are listed in the local time zone**

Monday, August 4
4:00 p.m. Cabinet and staff training

Location: Logan, UT

7:00 p.m. Cox-Henderson team retreat opening dinner

Location: Wellsville, UT

Tuesday, August 5
9:00 a.m. Cox-Henderson team retreat

Location: Logan, UT

Wednesday, August 6
No public meetings

Thursday, August 7
8:50 a.m. Speak at the State Leadership Summit on Digital Choice and the Future of Social Media 

Location: MIT Media Lab, Cambridge, MA
Media Access

Friday, August 8

No public meetings

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

August 4 – August 8, 2025

**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
**All times are listed in the local time zone**

Monday, August 4
10:30 a.m. Return Utah Meet and Greet
Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol

11:30 a.m. Award Program discussion

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

12:00 p.m. Election and Administrative Directors meeting

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

1:00 p.m. Legal Update

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

4:00 p.m. Cabinet and staff training

Location: Logan, UT

7:00 p.m. Cox-Henderson team retreat opening dinner

Location: Wellsville, UT

Tuesday, August 5
9:00 a.m. Cox-Henderson team retreat

Location: Logan, UT

Wednesday, August 6
No public meetings

Thursday, August 7
1:30 p.m. Meet with Congresswoman Celeste Maloy

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

6:15 p.m. Participate in the Orrin G. Hatch Foundation’s Titan of Public Service Award Gala

Location: The Grand America Hotel

Friday, August 8

10:00 a.m. Business Roundtable with Secretary of Labor Lori Chavez-DeRemer

Location: 201 S Main St, Salt Lake City

