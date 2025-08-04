Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s ScheduleGov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson Public Schedule 8/4/25-8/8/25Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule

August 4 – August 8, 2025 **The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change** **All times are listed in the local time zone** Monday, August 4

4:00 p.m. Cabinet and staff training Location: Logan, UT 7:00 p.m. Cox-Henderson team retreat opening dinner Location: Wellsville, UT Tuesday, August 5

9:00 a.m. Cox-Henderson team retreat Location: Logan, UT Wednesday, August 6

No public meetings Thursday, August 7

8:50 a.m. Speak at the State Leadership Summit on Digital Choice and the Future of Social Media Location: MIT Media Lab, Cambridge, MA

Media Access Friday, August 8 No public meetings Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule August 4 – August 8, 2025 **The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**

**All times are listed in the local time zone** Monday, August 4

10:30 a.m. Return Utah Meet and Greet

Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol 11:30 a.m. Award Program discussion Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol 12:00 p.m. Election and Administrative Directors meeting Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol 1:00 p.m. Legal Update Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol 4:00 p.m. Cabinet and staff training Location: Logan, UT 7:00 p.m. Cox-Henderson team retreat opening dinner Location: Wellsville, UT Tuesday, August 5

9:00 a.m. Cox-Henderson team retreat Location: Logan, UT Wednesday, August 6

No public meetings Thursday, August 7

1:30 p.m. Meet with Congresswoman Celeste Maloy Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol 6:15 p.m. Participate in the Orrin G. Hatch Foundation’s Titan of Public Service Award Gala Location: The Grand America Hotel Friday, August 8 10:00 a.m. Business Roundtable with Secretary of Labor Lori Chavez-DeRemer Location: 201 S Main St, Salt Lake City

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.