Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s ScheduleGov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson Public Schedule 8/4/25-8/8/25Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule

Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson Public Schedule 8/4/25-8/8/25
August 4 – August 8, 2025
**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
**All times are listed in the local time zone**
Monday, August 4
4:00 p.m. Cabinet and staff training
Location: Logan, UT
7:00 p.m. Cox-Henderson team retreat opening dinner
Location: Wellsville, UT
Tuesday, August 5
9:00 a.m. Cox-Henderson team retreat
Location: Logan, UT
Wednesday, August 6
No public meetings
Thursday, August 7
8:50 a.m. Speak at the State Leadership Summit on Digital Choice and the Future of Social Media
Location: MIT Media Lab, Cambridge, MA
Media Access
Friday, August 8
No public meetings
Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule
August 4 – August 8, 2025
**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
**All times are listed in the local time zone**
Monday, August 4
10:30 a.m. Return Utah Meet and Greet
Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol
11:30 a.m. Award Program discussion
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
12:00 p.m. Election and Administrative Directors meeting
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
1:00 p.m. Legal Update
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
4:00 p.m. Cabinet and staff training
Location: Logan, UT
7:00 p.m. Cox-Henderson team retreat opening dinner
Location: Wellsville, UT
Tuesday, August 5
9:00 a.m. Cox-Henderson team retreat
Location: Logan, UT
Wednesday, August 6
No public meetings
Thursday, August 7
1:30 p.m. Meet with Congresswoman Celeste Maloy
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
6:15 p.m. Participate in the Orrin G. Hatch Foundation’s Titan of Public Service Award Gala
Location: The Grand America Hotel
Friday, August 8
10:00 a.m. Business Roundtable with Secretary of Labor Lori Chavez-DeRemer
Location: 201 S Main St, Salt Lake City
Legal Disclaimer:
