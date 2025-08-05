Food Authenticity Market CAGR to be at 9% from 2025 to 2029 | $11.99 Billion Industry Revenue by 2029

The Business Research Company

What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Food Authenticity Market?

The size of the food authenticity market has experienced significant expansion in the past few years. The market, which is projected to be worth $8.02 billion in 2024, is expected to grow to $8.49 billion by 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. This growth during the historic period can be ascribed to concerns of customers, occurrences of food fraud, regulatory adherence, the complexity of the supply chain, and enhanced worldwide trade.

In the coming years, the market size of food authenticity is projected to witness robust expansion, growing to a size of ""$11.99 billion by 2029, exhibiting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.0%. Factors such as strict food regulations, the call for transparency by consumers, globalization paired with cross-border trade, allergies and contamination concerns, as well as collaborative outreach contribute to growth during the predicted period. Key trends to look out for during this time include blockchain and distributed ledger technology, testing at the DNA and molecular level, the verification of geographic and regional authenticity, third-party validation, and advancements in testing technologies.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Food Authenticity Market?

The increasing incidence of food fraud is projected to drive the expansion of the food authenticity market in the future. The definitions of food fraud and food defense both fall under the category of food protection. While both can have economic motivations, food fraud seeks financial profit, while food defense aims to cause harm through intentional, malicious contamination or economic disruption, often driven by ideological motives. Food authenticity offers a positive solution to the issue of food fraud. This process validates whether a food or its ingredient is authentic or not. As an example, the France-based lab Phytocontrol reported that the Food Fraud Network (FFN) recorded 407 suspected cases of food fraud in 2021. There was a substantial increase in 2022, with the FFN noting 600 such cases – a yearly increase of roughly 47.4%. Consequently, increasing food fraud propels the expansion of the food authenticity market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Food Authenticity Market?

Major players in the Food Authenticity Global Market Report 2025 include:

• SGS SA

• Intertek Group plc

• Eurofins Scientific SE

• ALS Limited

• LGC Science Group Ltd.

• Mérieux Nutrisciences Corporation

• Microbac Laboratories Inc.

• EMSL Analytical Inc.

• Romer Labs Diagnostic GmbH

• Genetic ID NA Inc.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Food Authenticity Industry?

The emergence of new product advancements is a significant trend sweeping the food authenticity industry. Major players in the industry are honing in on creating new cutting-edge tech to attain a competitive edge. For example, In March 2024, Bia Analytical Ltd, an Irish company that specialises in food testing and analysis, and TrinamiX GmbH, a German technology firm, joined forces to introduce a portable authenticity testing service. This innovative solution allows for quick and reliable testing of food products right at the source. By leveraging the power of mobile Near Infrared (NIR) spectroscopy technology, this allows stakeholders in the food industry such as producers, distributors, vendors, merchandisers and auditors to instantly verify the authenticity of their products, irrespective of where they are.

What Segments Are Covered In The Food Authenticity Market Report?

The food authenticity market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Target Testing: Meat Speciation, False Labeling, Adulteration Tests, Country of Origin and Aging

2) By Food Tested: Meat and Meat Product, Dairy and Dairy Product, Cereal, Grain, and Pulse, Processed Food, Other Food Tests

3) By Technology: Polymerase Chain Reaction Based, Liquid Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry, Isotope Method, Immunoassay Based or ELISA, Other Technologies

Subsegments:

1) By Meat Speciation: Species Identification Tests, DNA Barcoding

2) By False Labeling: Label Verification, Certification Checks

3) By Adulteration Tests: Chemical Analysis, Microbiological Testing

4) By Country of Origin And Aging:: Geographic Origin Testing, Traceability Analysis

View the full food authenticity market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/food-authenticity-global-market-report

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Food Authenticity Market?

In 2024, North America dominated the food authenticity market as the largest region. The fastest-growing region predicted for the outlook period is Asia-Pacific. The food authenticity market report encompasses diverse regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

