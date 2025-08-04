Food Anti-Caking Agents Market to Reach USD $1.18 Million by 2029 at 6.5% CAGR

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Food Anti-Caking Agents Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Food Anti-Caking Agents Market?

In the last few years, the market size of the food anti-caking agents has seen significant growth. The market, which was valued at $0.87 billion in 2024, is projected to surge to $0.92 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%. The market's growth trajectory during the historical period is driven by factors such as heightened consumer demand for convenience and processed foods, expansion of the global food and beverage industry, the need for extending the shelf life of food and its preservation, the growth of snack and ready-to-eat food products, regulatory acceptance and safe application of anti-caking agents, and increasing demand for such agents in the bakery, dairy, and seasoning sectors.

The market for food anti-caking agents is on the trajectory to witness substantial growth in the forthcoming years, reaching a valuation of ""$1.19 billion by 2029"". This increase, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.6%, can be traced back to a number of factors. These include the adoption of natural and clean label anti-caking solutions, a focus on sustainable and environmentally-friendly food additives, advances in novel anti-caking technologies, requirements for improved flowability in powdered foods, expansion of the use of anti-caking agents in meat and poultry processing, and increased demand for these agents in dietary supplements. Key trends for the forecast period encompass innovations in nanotechnology, additive dual functionality, techniques in microencapsulation, antimicrobial anti-caking agents, and sustainability in sourcing and production.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Food Anti-Caking Agents Global Market Growth?

The rise in processed food consumption is anticipated to boost the food anti-caking agents market. The escalating demand for packaged and ready-to-eat meals is driven by hectic lifestyles, global changes in dietary habits, and the COVID-19 pandemic. Anti-caking agents for food are being used more and more in packaged and convenience food items to avoid clumping. For instance, data from the American Frozen Food Institute, a national trade association based in the US, showed that frozen food sales increased from $66.5 billion in 2021 to 72.2 billion in 2022. Therefore, the growing consumption of processed foods is fuelling the food anti-caking agents market's expansion.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Food Anti-Caking Agents Market?

Major players in the Food Anti-Caking Agents Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Agropur Dairy Cooperative

• BASF SE

• Evonik Industries AG

• Cargill Incorporated

• PPG Industries Inc.

• PQ Corporation

• Solvay SA

• Sweetener Supply Corporation

• Cabot Corporation

• Tate & Lyle plc

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Food Anti-Caking Agents Market?

The trend of incorporating natural or organic anti-caking agents is on the rise in the food anti-caking agents marketplace. Many leading firms in the food anti-caking agent industry are zeroing in on these organic alternatives to enhance their standing. Take for example the US firm RIBUS, Inc., known for manufacturing superior specialty ingredients for food, beverages, and dietary supplements, it has introduced The Synthetics Replacer, Nu-FLOW. This product, derived from sterilized and finely ground natural rice hulls, serves as an anti-caking, flow aid or diluent.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Food Anti-Caking Agents Market Report?

The food anti-caking agents market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Calcium Compounds, Sodium Compounds, Magnesium Compounds, Microcrystalline Cellulose, Other Types

2) By Source: Synthetic, Natural

3) By Application: Seasoning And Condiments, Bakery, Dairy Products, Soups And Sauces, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Calcium Compounds: Calcium Silicate, Calcium Carbonate

2) By Sodium Compounds: Sodium Bicarbonate, Sodium Aluminosilicate

3) By Magnesium Compounds: Magnesium Carbonate, Magnesium Oxide

4) By Microcrystalline Cellulose: MCC Type 1, MCC Type 2

5) By Other Types: Talc, Silica Gel, Starch Derivatives

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Food Anti-Caking Agents Industry?

In the Food Anti-Caking Agents Global Market Report 2025, North America led as the region with the largest market in 2024. The report's scope covers various regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

