BestAgents.us proudly announces the recipients of its Top Real Estate Professionals for 2025

NY, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This prestigious award recognizes those who have a deep understanding of the local market and the current trends while maintaining outstanding client service in every transaction.

From understanding the best opportunities that exist in the market to negotiating advantageous terms, there are many advantages to working with an experienced and reputable real estate expert. Most importantly, these agents understand that their client’s needs come above all else and therefore, they invest their time in getting to know their clients’ individual targets and objectives to help them create a plan to reach them. Listed below are several of the latest agents that have demonstrated a commitment to providing the highest level of service.

Joe Prins, Owner/Commercial Real Estate Advisor, Watertown/SD

Ashley Jaeger, Realtor, Brentwood/TN

Virginia (Ginger) Coleman, Realtor, Dallas/TX

Anastasia Cowley, Leasing Consultant, Minot/ND

Fred Fuller, Owner/Broker, Graham/NC

Jody MacGillivray, Qualifying Broker/Owner, Placitas/NM

Susan Hinton, Realtor, Jasper/GA

Rachel Salem, Realtor and Real Estate Advisor, Chesterfield/MO

Rose Boutros, Realtor, Georgetown/TX

Kendra Neff, Realtor, Sandy/UT

Colette Kabasakalian, Real Estate Broker Associate, Ridgefield/CT

Dan Buckle and Jeff Wright, Team Lead/Owners, Las Vegas/NV

Holly Erwin, Community Sales Manager, Fort Worth/TX

Nicolas Albiero, Realtor, Louisville/KY

Melissa Musante, Realtor, Milwaukee/WI

Kaili Hill, Realtor, Henderson/NV

Savannah Sanders, Realtor, Jefferson/GA

Dimelza Perestelo, Realtor, Miami/FL

Gayla Holmes, Owner/Broker, Tuttle/OK

Mark and Deborah Fleming, Associate Brokers, Johnson City/TN

Lauren Durmus, Realtor, Oklahoma City/OK

Shawn Wise, Realtor, Eureka Springs/AR

Wayne Bohannon, Senior Transition Specialist/Owner, Middle River/MD

Alexis Bovell, Real Estate Finance Associate, Cleveland/OH

Marlana Nicolitz, Realtor, Santa Rosa Beach/FL

Michelle Henderson, Realtor, Houston/TX

Edward Gaeta, Real Estate Broker, Boston/MA

Christopher Bald and Cameron Samimi, Associate Agent & Senior Vice President, El Segundo/CA

Stacey Rubino, Realtor, Jacksonville/FL

Kelly Meronk, Realtor, Plover/WI

Rick Jenkins, Realtor, Ogden/UT

Paula Pennell, Realtor, Paducah/KY

Best Agents recognizes the top real estate professionals across the nation to help buyers, sellers, and investors match with the most qualified agents in their area. Best Agent's comprehensive database of real estate professionals features agents by local expertise, verified licenses, transaction history, and specializations to make sure that consumers are provided with the highest level of knowledge, seamless end-to-end service, and transparency in the buying and selling process.

