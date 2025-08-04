Submit Release
Senate Joint Resolution No. 2 Introduced by Senator Risa Hontiveros and Francis "Kiko" N. Pangilinan:

PHILIPPINES, August 4 - Press Release
August 4, 2025

Terminating the delegated authority of the President to adjust tariff rates on rice, and reverting tariffs to previous levels.


