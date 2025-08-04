Global AI in Personalized Nutrition Market Overview 2025-2032 – Wellness Tech & Custom Diet Trends

AI in personalized nutrition market AI in personalized nutrition market by technology

AI in personalized nutrition is booming as demand for custom health plans grows, driven by tech, wellness, and data insights.

The global AI in personalized nutrition market hit $1.12B in 2024 and is set to reach $4.26B by 2032, driven by rising health awareness and demand for tech-based dietary solutions in the U.S.” — DataM Intelligence 4Market Research LLP

AUSTIN, NY, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AI in Personalized Nutrition Market OverviewThe market for AI-powered personalized nutrition is expanding with the integration of technologies such as machine learning, wearable health tech, and genomics. These solutions analyze data from multiple sources like microbiome reports, physical activity, and genetic profiles to create unique dietary plans. Consumers are turning to these tools to manage weight, improve wellness, and even prevent chronic diseases through more targeted nutritional interventions.Market size and growthThe global market for AI in personalized nutrition market size was valued at around $1.12 billion in 2024. It’s expected to grow quickly and could hit $4.26 billion by 2032, rising at CAGR 18.19% each year from 2025 - 2032.To Download Sample Report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/ai-in-personalized-nutrition-market Market Drivers & OpportunitiesRise in Health Awareness: Increasing demand for wellness and preventive care is pushing people to seek customized nutrition plans.Technological Advancements: Integration of AI with biosensors, mobile apps, and health platforms is making nutrition more adaptive and responsive.Growth in Lifestyle Diseases: The rise in conditions like diabetes and obesity is driving the need for AI-based dietary personalization.Expansion of Digital Health Ecosystems: AI is becoming a vital part of digital health platforms, creating opportunities for broader market integration.Regional AnalysisNorth America holds a major share, led by innovation hubs in the U.S., where startups and healthcare providers are pioneering AI-driven diet solutions.Asia-Pacific, particularly Japan and South Korea, is seeing rising interest in personalized wellness and tech-based nutrition.Europe follows closely, with growing government support for digital health and personalized medicine initiatives.Key PlayersNutrigenomixViomeHabit (now part of Viome)BazeDayTwoInsideTrackerGenoPalateZOENutrinoThese companies are leveraging AI and health data to offer deeply personalized dietary advice, meal planning, and supplement recommendations.Market Segments:By Technology: AI and Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing (NLP), Computer Vision, Predictive Analytics, Deep Learning, OthersBy Deployment Mode: Cloud-Based AI Solutions, On-Premise AI SolutionsBy End-User: Fitness Enthusiasts, Fitness and Wellness Centers, Healthcare Providers, OthersBy Application: Meal Planning and Recommendations, Nutrient Analysis, Personalized Supplementation, Allergen and Sensitivity Detection, Health Monitoring, OthersBy Region: North America, U.S., Canada, Mexico, Europe, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Middle East and AfricaBuy Now & Unlock 360° Market Intelligence: https://www.datamintelligence.com/buy-now-page?report=ai-in-personalized-nutrition-market Key DevelopmentsUnited StatesJune 2025 – A leading health tech firm launched an AI-powered app that syncs with continuous glucose monitors (CGMs) to deliver real-time nutrition suggestions.October 2024 – A wellness brand introduced DNA-based meal planning services using AI to target metabolic health and reduce sugar-related conditions.JapanMarch 2025 – A Tokyo-based startup unveiled an AI-integrated platform combining microbiome data and diet tracking for customized gut health solutions.August 2024 – A partnership between a Japanese biotech firm and a health insurer began offering AI-based nutrition coaching as part of employee wellness programs.ConclusionThe AI in Personalized Nutrition Market is reshaping the future of food and health by offering smarter, science-backed solutions tailored to the individual. With technological innovation, rising health consciousness, and regional support, the market is set to redefine how people interact with nutrition making it more personal, predictive, and proactive than ever before.Most Recent Related Reports By DataM IntelligenceUnlock 360° Market Intelligence with DataM Subscription Services: https://www.datamintelligence.com/reports-subscription Power your decisions with real-time competitor tracking, strategic forecasts, and global investment insights all in one place.✅ Competitive Landscape✅ Sustainability Impact Analysis✅ KOL / Stakeholder Insights✅ Unmet Needs & Positioning, Pricing & Market Access Snapshots✅ Market Volatility & Emerging Risks Analysis✅ Quarterly Industry Report Updated✅ Live Market & Pricing Trends✅ Import-Export Data MonitoringHave a look at our Subscription Dashboard: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x5oEiqEqTWg

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.