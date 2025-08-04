Adaptive Cruise Control And Blind Spot Detection Industry Report: Competitive Landscape and Future Prospects

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Adaptive Cruise Control And Blind Spot Detection Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Adaptive Cruise Control And Blind Spot Detection Market?

The market size for adaptive cruise control and blind spot detection has seen significant expansion in the last few years. Estimates project growth from $3.79 billion in 2024 to $4.28 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.0%. The substantial growth reported in the historical period is linked to factors such as increased traffic congestion, combination with vehicle-to-vehicle communication, trends in urbanization, vehicle electrification, and ecological issues.

Rapid growth is forecasted in the coming years for the market size of adaptive cruise control and blind spot detection, which is expected to reach $6.84 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.4%. The projected growth during this period can be ascribed to factors such as the use of fleet management applications, the rise of electric vehicles (EVs), partnerships with original equipment manufacturers, and a focus on fuel efficiency. Furthermore, key trends for this period encompass the inclusion of commercial vehicles, integration with advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), the creation of multi-sensor fusion systems, enhancement of user interfaces, enlargement of autonomous driving features, improved sensor technologies, and the incorporation of AI and machine learning.

Download a free sample of the adaptive cruise control and blind spot detection market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=14831&type=smp

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Adaptive Cruise Control And Blind Spot Detection Market?

Growth in the adaptive cruise control and blind spot detection market is predicted to be fueled by the escalating number of accidents. The increase in motor vehicle accidents is due to higher vehicle miles driven, an incline in distracted driving, speeding, impaired driving, driver fatigue, infrastructure issues, and unfavorable weather conditions. By improving driver awareness, preserving safe following distances, and notifying drivers of vehicles in their blind spots, adaptive cruise control and blind spot detection significantly diminish accidents. For example, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), a transportation agency in the US, reported in August 2022 that there were 9,560 road fatalities in the first quarter of 2022, a 7% rise from 8,935 deaths in 2021. Therefore, the growing number of accidents is spurring the growth of the adaptive cruise control and blind spot detection market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Adaptive Cruise Control And Blind Spot Detection Market?

Major players in the Adaptive Cruise Control And Blind Spot Detection Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Honda Motor Co. Ltd.

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• Panasonic Corporation

• Denso Corporation

• ZF Friedrichshafen AG

• Continental AG

• Hyundai Mobis

• Magna International Inc.

• Valeo SA

• Lear Corporation

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Adaptive Cruise Control And Blind Spot Detection Industry?

Key players in the adaptive cruise control and blind spot detection sector are keen on incorporating automated driving help features like mobileye superVision pilot functions, to improve their offerings in the market. These functions provide sophisticated assistance for drivers, such as adaptive cruise control, assistance in maintaining lane discipline, pedestrian detection, and recognition of traffic signs, thereby increasing safety and convenience. For example, ZEEKR, an automobile firm based in China, declared in September 2023 the integration of Mobileye superVision Pilot functions into 110,000 ZEEKR vehicles, sourced from Mobileye Global Inc., a system software company based in Israel, to boost their advanced automated driving support features. The enhancement uses superVision's 11-camera 360° encompassing vision sensing capability and other Mobileye technologies, enabling the system to form an environmental model and glean semantic information like common speed and average drivable path. The system amalgamates dual EyeQ systems-on-chips and 11 cameras for complete 360-degree computer vision coverage, in addition to REM-generated maps and an RSS-based driving policy.

What Segments Are Covered In The Adaptive Cruise Control And Blind Spot Detection Market Report?

The adaptive cruise control and blind spot detectionmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Blind Spot Detection (BSD)

2) By Vehicle Type: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles

3) By Technology: Infrared, Radar, Image, Other Technologies

4) By Sales Channel: Original Equipment Manufacturer, Aftermarket

Subsegments:

1) By Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC): Radar-Based ACC, Camera-Based ACC, LiDAR-Based ACC, Ultrasonic Sensor-Based ACC

2) By Blind Spot Detection (BSD): Radar-Based BSD, Camera-Based BSD, Ultrasonic Sensor-Based BSD

View the full adaptive cruise control and blind spot detection market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/adaptive-cruise-control-and-blind-spot-detection-global-market-report

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Adaptive Cruise Control And Blind Spot Detection Market?

In 2024, the adaptive cruise control and blind spot detection industry was dominated by the Asia-Pacific region. Moving forward, North America is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate. The report covers various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Adaptive Cruise Control And Blind Spot Detection Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-adaptive-cruise-control-global-market-report

Adaptive Learning Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/adaptive-learning-global-market-report

Adaptive AI Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/adaptive-ai-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.