Radiofrequency Ablation Devices Market to Hit $13.5B by 2033, Fueled by Chronic Disease and Tech Advances

Radiofrequency Ablation Devices Market

DataM Intelligence forecasts a 10.7% CAGR for RFA devices, driven by rising chronic disease cases, minimally invasive trends, and global tech adoption.

Radiofrequency Ablation technology is transforming modern treatment—from cardiology to oncology—offering safer, faster outcomes across specialties.” — DataM Intelligence

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Radiofrequency Ablation Devices Market was valued at US$ 5.63 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach approximately US$ 13.54 billion by 2033, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2033.Download Sample Report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/radiofrequency-ablation-devices-market Market Key Drivers:• Rising Prevalence of Chronic DiseasesConditions such as cancer, osteoarthritis, and chronic back pain are increasing globally. Radiofrequency ablation is increasingly being used to manage pain and destroy tumor cells, leading to greater adoption.• Shift Toward Minimally Invasive ProceduresPatients and healthcare providers are increasingly opting for procedures with shorter recovery times, reduced complications, and lower costs. RFA fits this trend well, especially in outpatient settings.• Technological AdvancementsInnovations such as temperature-controlled RF systems, real-time imaging integration, and catheter-based ablation have significantly improved procedural precision, safety, and efficacy.• Growing Geriatric PopulationThe elderly population is more susceptible to chronic diseases that require RFA interventions, especially in orthopedics and oncology, contributing to increased market demand.• Expanding ApplicationsInitially used for tumor ablation, RFA is now employed in cardiology (e.g., atrial fibrillation), pain management, gynecology, and even cosmetic dermatology, broadening its commercial scope.• Favorable Regulatory Approvals and GuidelinesApproval of new devices and the inclusion of RFA procedures in clinical practice guidelines have boosted confidence among clinicians and healthcare institutions.Ask For Customized Report as per Your Business Requirement: https://www.datamintelligence.com/customize/radiofrequency-ablation-devices-market Market Geographical Share:• North America dominates the RFA devices market, led by the United States. The region benefits from a high prevalence of chronic pain, well-established healthcare infrastructure, favorable reimbursement policies, and early adoption of advanced ablation technologies. Moreover, growing awareness about outpatient and minimally invasive procedures has further propelled demand.• Europe holds the second-largest market share, with countries like Germany, France, and the UK playing a significant role. The growth here is supported by a rising geriatric population, increased investment in surgical technologies, and a gradual shift from traditional surgical methods to less invasive alternatives.• Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region. Rapid improvements in healthcare access, growing medical tourism, and increasing cases of oncology and cardiovascular diseases are key drivers. Countries like China, India, Japan, and South Korea are witnessing expanding RFA device installations in both private and public healthcare facilities.• Latin America and the Middle East & Africa show emerging potential. Market growth is supported by rising government initiatives to improve surgical capabilities, increasing demand for cost-effective treatment options, and the presence of an underserved patient population.Market Segments:• By Component Type (Disposable equipment, Capital equipment, Reusable equipment)• By Application (Surgical oncology, Cardiology & cardiac rhythm management, Cosmetology, Gynecology, Pain management)• By End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Others)Market Key Players:Key players are Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic, Stryke, Abbott, Smith+Nephew, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., AngioDynamic, Hologic, Inc., Arthrex, Inc, STARmed America, Ananya Health, Sedivention, and Field Medical.Request for FREE Trial Access: https://www.datamintelligence.com/reports-subscription Mergers & Acquisitions:• Medtronic plc finalized its acquisition of Affera, Inc. in August 2025, reinforcing its capabilities with an integrated platform combining cardiac mapping, navigation, pulsed‑field ablation (PFA), and RF energy modes.• Boston Scientific completed the purchase of Baylis Medical Company, Inc. in February 2025, expanding its electrophysiology and structural heart device portfolio.2025 Product Launches & Technology Releases:• NeuroOne Medical Technologies began its limited commercial launch of the OneRF Ablation System in March 2024, and this continues scaling into 2025. The device, FDA-cleared via 510(k), enables RF lesion creation in nervous tissue for functional neurosurgery.• Stryker’s MultiGen 2 RF Generator, introduced in mid 2024, remains a flagship in 2025 for improved performance, control, and efficiency during ablation procedures.• Biosense Webster’s ELIOSTAR™ Balloon Ablation Catheter, available since late 2022, continues gaining traction through 2025 due to its 12 second pulmonary vein isolation and integrated 3D mapping now broadly adopted in European and other markets.Related Reports:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.