Aerogel Market - Opportunities, Share, Growth and Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2029

What Is The Forecast For The Aerogel Market From 2024 To 2029?

The market size of aerogel has seen swift expansion recently. Projected growth is expected from $1.48 billion in 2024 to $1.73 billion in 2025 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.2%. The previous growth period owes its progression to breakthroughs in the aerospace sector, energy conservation programs, incremental demand in the oil and gas industries, applications in medical and healthcare fields, and widening in the electronics and consumer goods sector.

In the upcoming years, the aerogel market is predicted to experience a swift expansion, reaching a valuation of $3.09 billion in 2029 with an estimated CAGR of 15.6%. The anticipated growth during the forecast period is due to factors such as its adoption by the oil and gas industry, advancements in materials science, its uses in environmental remediation, medical and healthcare applications, and automotive lightweighting. Key trends during this period encompass a heightened focus on sustainability, progressive manufacturing technologies, incorporation in energy storage systems, the development of transparent aerogels, and healthcare advancements.

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Aerogel Market?

An escalation in the construction industry's needs is expected to spur the aerogel market's expansion in the approaching years. The construction sector is engaged in the creation and upkeep of construction sites, infrastructure, and numerous other tangible structures. This encompasses an array of processes like planning of project, designing, financing, and carrying out. Aerogels in the construction sector are employed as lightweight insulation elements to enhance the effectiveness of energy and architectural insulation, attributed to their low heat conduction capability and high porous nature. For instance, in November 2023, as per the Office for National Statistics, a non-ministerial organization based in UK that is responsible for the collation and publication of national, regional, and local economic, demographic, and societal data, the total new construction work saw an increment by £18.16 billion ($19.89 billion) in 2022, exhibiting an upsurge of 16.8% and 13.1% for both private and public new construction respectively. This implies that the escalating demand within the construction industry is stimulating the aerogel market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Aerogel Market?

Major players in the Aerogel Global Market Report 2025 include:

• BASF SE

• The Dow Chemical Company

• Evonik Industries AG

• Cabot Corporation

• Alkegen

• Armacell International S.A

• Aspen Aerogels Inc.

• Nano High-Tech Co. Ltd.

• Aerosafe Global

• Blueshift Materials Inc.

What Are The Top Trends In The Aerogel Industry?

Prominent players in the aerogel market are concentrating on the development of novel products like aerogel particles designed for use as thermal barriers in lithium-ion batteries. Characterized by an incredibly lightweight solid structure formed by replacing gel's liquid part with gas, aerogel particles offer remarkably low density and thermal conductivity. For example, Cabot Corporation - a US firm involved in the manufacture of performance and specialty chemicals - introduced the ENTERA aerogel particle range in May 2023. The ENTERA aerogel particles act as thermal insulation additives that facilitate the production of supremely thin heat barriers for electric vehicle (EV) lithium-ion batteries. Cabot's range encompasses three variants of ENTERA aerogel materials, which can blend to form different kinds of thermal barriers, including blankets, cushions, sheets, films, foams, and coatings. The ENTERA aerogel particle range from Cabot includes ENTERA EV5200 aerogel, ENTERA EV5400 aerogel, and ENTERA EV5800 aerogel, available in sizes from micro to millimeter-scale. Furthermore, Cabot's ENTERA aerogel is up to 20 times lighter than the conventionally used insulation additives in thermal barriers, boasting over 90% of air content.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Aerogel Market Segments

The aerogel market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Silica, Polymers, Carbon, Other Types

2) By Form: Blanket, Particle, Panel, Monolith

3) By End-Use: Oil And Gas, Building And Construction, Automotive, Aerospace And Marine, Performance Coatings, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Silica: Open-Cell Silica Aerogels, Closed-Cell Silica Aerogels

2) By Polymers: Polyimide Aerogels, Epoxy Aerogels

3) By Carbon: Carbon Aerogels, Graphene Aerogels

4) By Other Types: Metal Oxide Aerogels, Hybrid Aerogels

Which Regions Are Dominating The Aerogel Market Landscape?

In the 2025 Aerogel Global Market report, North America stood out as the leading region from the previous year. It is predicted that the Asia Pacific region will demonstrate the most rapid growth in the forthcoming period. The report provides an overview of several regions including North America, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

