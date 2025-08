Filipino Supply Chain Leader Set to Release Practical AI Guide for Professionals and Students

DUBAI, UAE, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new book is set to be released soon that focuses on helping supply chain professionals and students understand and apply artificial intelligence (AI) in simple, practical ways.๐€๐›๐จ๐ฎ๐ญ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐๐จ๐จ๐คThe upcoming book, titled The AI Supply Chain Playbook: ChatGPT Strategies for Agility, Precision, and Resilience, is written by Samuel Jay C. Pasia, a Filipino supply chain practitioner based in Dubai. With over a decade of experience working across the retail and FMCG sectors in the Middle East, Pasia offers a grounded and approachable look at how tools like ChatGPT can support everyday tasks in supply chain roles.๐–๐ก๐จ ๐ˆ๐ญโ€™๐ฌ ๐ ๐จ๐ซThe book is written for two primary audiences: professionals working in areas such as planning, procurement, and logistics, and students or early-career workers preparing for the future of work in a rapidly changing, tech-driven world.๐“๐ก๐ž ๐€๐ฎ๐ญ๐ก๐จ๐ซโ€™๐ฌ ๐๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ๐ฉ๐ž๐œ๐ญ๐ข๐ฏ๐žAccording to the author, the idea for the book came from observing a common challenge: โ€œThereโ€™s a lot of talk about AI, but not enough guidance on how actually to use it in real-world settings. Many people feel left out or overwhelmed. I wanted to write something simple, clear, and useful.โ€๐–๐ก๐š๐ญ ๐‘๐ž๐š๐๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐‚๐š๐ง ๐„๐ฑ๐ฉ๐ž๐œ๐ญThe book focuses on real-life applications, including practical examples, real-life applications, and sample prompts that readers can try themselves. The content is structured around key supply chain topics such as demand forecasting, supplier management, logistics, and risk monitoring. It also features mini-playbooks and step-by-step guides designed to build confidence and fluency with AI tools.๐€ ๐Œ๐ข๐ง๐๐ฌ๐ž๐ญ ๐’๐ก๐ข๐Ÿ๐ญOne of the bookโ€™s core ideas is that AI is no longer optional. The author describes it as a skillset and mindset that can help workers stay resilient in fast-changing environments. โ€œThis is not about replacing people,โ€ Pasia says. โ€œItโ€™s about helping them make better decisions, save time, and work more effectively, leveraging what technology has to offer.โ€๐€ ๐†๐ซ๐จ๐ฎ๐ง๐๐ž๐ ๐•๐จ๐ข๐œ๐žThe authorโ€™s background shapes the approach. A licensed teacher and certified logistics expert, Pasia has taught and mentored professionals while working full-time in supply chain operations. He is currently pursuing a Doctor of Business Administration, with a research focus on knowledge sharing and performance among Overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).๐‘๐ž๐š๐œ๐ก๐ข๐ง๐ ๐”๐ง๐๐ž๐ซ๐ซ๐ž๐ฉ๐ซ๐ž๐ฌ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐€๐ฎ๐๐ข๐ž๐ง๐œ๐ž๐ฌThe upcoming release also reflects the authorโ€™s personal mission to support professionals from emerging markets. โ€œA lot of smart, hardworking people donโ€™t get access to the latest tools. I hope this book becomes a bridge, something that opens doors and builds confidence,โ€ he adds.๐‘๐ž๐ฌ๐ฉ๐จ๐ง๐ฌ๐ข๐›๐ฅ๐ž ๐”๐ฌ๐ž ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐€๐ˆThe book is not intended to promote AI for its own sake, but rather to demonstrate how it can support daily work in practical and thoughtful ways. It includes real-world scenarios, lessons learned from field experience, and sample prompts that reflect common supply chain tasks. A section on governance, ethical guardrails, and data privacy is also included, helping readers use AI responsibly.๐‹๐จ๐จ๐ค๐ข๐ง๐ ๐€๐ก๐ž๐š๐Endorsements and reviews are currently being gathered. The book is expected to be of particular interest to professionals in Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and members of the Filipino business community abroad. Supplementary materials, such as an author video introduction and downloadable resources, are also being prepared to support the bookโ€™s launch.The release is planned to be released soon. More information will be shared closer to the publication date.

