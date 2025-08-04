Filipino Supply Chain Leader Set to Release Practical AI Guide for Professionals and Students

DUBAI, UAE, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new book is set to be released soon that focuses on helping supply chain professionals and students understand and apply artificial intelligence (AI) in simple, practical ways.𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐁𝐨𝐨𝐤The upcoming book, titled The AI Supply Chain Playbook: ChatGPT Strategies for Agility, Precision, and Resilience, is written by Samuel Jay C. Pasia, a Filipino supply chain practitioner based in Dubai. With over a decade of experience working across the retail and FMCG sectors in the Middle East, Pasia offers a grounded and approachable look at how tools like ChatGPT can support everyday tasks in supply chain roles.𝐖𝐡𝐨 𝐈𝐭’𝐬 𝐅𝐨𝐫The book is written for two primary audiences: professionals working in areas such as planning, procurement, and logistics, and students or early-career workers preparing for the future of work in a rapidly changing, tech-driven world.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐫’𝐬 𝐏𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞According to the author, the idea for the book came from observing a common challenge: “There’s a lot of talk about AI, but not enough guidance on how actually to use it in real-world settings. Many people feel left out or overwhelmed. I wanted to write something simple, clear, and useful.”𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐂𝐚𝐧 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭The book focuses on real-life applications, including practical examples, real-life applications, and sample prompts that readers can try themselves. The content is structured around key supply chain topics such as demand forecasting, supplier management, logistics, and risk monitoring. It also features mini-playbooks and step-by-step guides designed to build confidence and fluency with AI tools.𝐀 𝐌𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐡𝐢𝐟𝐭One of the book’s core ideas is that AI is no longer optional. The author describes it as a skillset and mindset that can help workers stay resilient in fast-changing environments. “This is not about replacing people,” Pasia says. “It’s about helping them make better decisions, save time, and work more effectively, leveraging what technology has to offer.”𝐀 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐝 𝐕𝐨𝐢𝐜𝐞The author’s background shapes the approach. A licensed teacher and certified logistics expert, Pasia has taught and mentored professionals while working full-time in supply chain operations. He is currently pursuing a Doctor of Business Administration, with a research focus on knowledge sharing and performance among Overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐔𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐀𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐬The upcoming release also reflects the author’s personal mission to support professionals from emerging markets. “A lot of smart, hardworking people don’t get access to the latest tools. I hope this book becomes a bridge, something that opens doors and builds confidence,” he adds.𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐔𝐬𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐀𝐈The book is not intended to promote AI for its own sake, but rather to demonstrate how it can support daily work in practical and thoughtful ways. It includes real-world scenarios, lessons learned from field experience, and sample prompts that reflect common supply chain tasks. A section on governance, ethical guardrails, and data privacy is also included, helping readers use AI responsibly.𝐋𝐨𝐨𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐀𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐝Endorsements and reviews are currently being gathered. The book is expected to be of particular interest to professionals in Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and members of the Filipino business community abroad. Supplementary materials, such as an author video introduction and downloadable resources, are also being prepared to support the book’s launch.The release is planned to be released soon. More information will be shared closer to the publication date.

