Computer Monitor Market Projected to Garner Significant Revenues By 2031
Computer Monitor Market Expected to Reach $76 Billion by 2031 — Allied Market Research
Get a PDF brochure for Industrial Insights and Business Intelligence @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A31328
Although computer monitors with 60Hz are standard, there is a significant development in terms of refresh rate, with monitors now supporting 75Hz, 120Hz, 144Hz, and 240Hz refresh rates. As with the gaming industry, monitors with a 100Hz refresh rate are considered to be the minimum spec criteria for an excellent gaming experience. Furthermore, modern computer monitors also support high response time, which is the time taken for the individual pixels to change color.
According to computer monitor market analysis, the LED monitor segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2021 and is expected to follow the same trend during the forecasted period. The commercial segment accounted for around 48.8% market share in 2021. The surge in the use of LED displays for video walls, TVs, and digital signage applications has driven the computer monitor market.
Get Customized Reports with your Requirements: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A31328
The computer monitor market key players profiled in the report Dell Technologies Inc., HP Inc., TPV Technology Limited, Lenovo Group Limited, Samsung Group, Intelligent Imaging Innovations, LG Electronics Inc., Apple Inc., Acer Inc., and AsusTek Computer Inc. Market players have adopted various strategies, such as product launch, collaboration & partnership, joint venture, and acquisition, to expand their foothold in the computer monitor market.
KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY
- In 2021, the large segment was the major revenue contributor to the computer monitor industry and is projected to grow at a notable CAGR of 7.38% during the forecast period.
- The LCD monitor and LED monitor segments together accounted for around 81.9% of the computer monitor market trends in 2021.
- The commercial segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.47% during the forecast period.
- Asia-Pacific contributed to the major computer monitor market share, accounting for more than 47.1% share in 2021.
Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A31328
About Us:
Allied Market Research is a top provider of market intelligence that offers reports from leading technology publishers. Our in-depth market assessments in our research reports take into account significant technological advancements in the sector. In addition to other areas of expertise, AMR focuses on the analysis of high-tech systems and advanced production systems. We have a team of experts who compile thorough research reports and actively advise leading businesses to enhance their current procedures. Our experts have a wealth of knowledge on the topics they cover. Also, they use a variety of tools and techniques when gathering and analyzing data, including patented data sources.
David Correa
Allied Market Research
+1 800-792-5285
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook
YouTube
X
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.