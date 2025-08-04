Aerospace Support and Auxiliary Equipment Market to Reach USD $39.32 Billion by 2029 at 5.2% CAGR

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Aerospace Support and Auxiliary Equipment Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big Is The Aerospace Support and Auxiliary Equipment Market In 2025?

The market size for aerospace support and auxiliary equipment has seen a significant increase over the past few years. It is expected to continue this trend, expanding from a $30.47 billion value in 2024 to $32.04 billion in 2025, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.2%. The historic growth patterns in this market have been influenced by several factors, including global economic conditions, defense spending, the demand for commercial aviation, and space exploration activities.

The market size for support and auxiliary equipment in the aerospace sector is likely to witness robust growth in the coming years, reaching a projected $39.32 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%. Factors influencing this projected growth include burgeoning air travel demand, evolving environmental regulations, emerging markets, space commercialization, and increased defense spending. The anticipated trends for the forecast period include enhancements in electrification and lightweight design, advancements in materials, the rise of additive manufacturing, improved digitalization and connectivity, and an emphasis on collaboration and partnerships.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Aerospace Support and Auxiliary Equipment Market?

The surge in air travel usage is predicted to fuel the expansion of the aerospace support and auxiliary equipment industry. Air travel encompasses the utilization of vehicles capable of flight, such as planes, jets, helicopters, or other flying apparatus. It entails boarding a vehicle for the intent of taking flight and disembarking after the journey. The increase in air travel results in a hike in aircraft production and maintenance activities, incorporating air traffic control equipment, production equipment for aircraft, safety apparatus, and other related products and services. For example, as per a report by the Bureau of Transportation Statistics, a government agency in the US, in March 2023, there was a transportation of 194 million more passengers by US airlines in 2022 than in 2021, marking a 30% annual increase. From January to December 2022, US airlines served 853 million passengers (unadjusted), a significant increase from 658 million in 2021 and 388 million in 2020. Thus, the accelerating demand for air travel is propelling the growth of the aerospace support and auxiliary equipment industry.

Who Are The Key Players In The Aerospace Support and Auxiliary Equipment Industry?

Major players in the Aerospace Support and Auxiliary Equipment Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

• Raytheon Inc.

• Reutech Radar Systems Pty Ltd.

• Rockwell Collins Inc.

• Boeing Airplane & Transport Corporation

• Airbus Group Inc.

• Safran Aerosystems

• General Electric Aircraft Engines

• Rolls-Royce Motors Holdings Ltd.

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Aerospace Support and Auxiliary Equipment Market In The Globe?

The forecasted growth in the defense market is expected to be spurred on by the swift advancement in wireless technology and miniaturization - the process of creating smaller equipment components. In addition, the usage of technologies like 3D printing, artificial intelligence, and big data analytics in production processes is leading to increased efficiency, reduced operating costs and consequently, improved profit margins. The reduction in operating costs is contributing to higher profit margins, hence enabling businesses to boost production and diversify their product range, fuelling the expansion of the aerospace support and auxiliary equipment market.

What Segments Are Covered In The Aerospace Support and Auxiliary Equipment Market Report?

The aerospace support and auxiliary equipment market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Commercial Radars, Satellites

2) By Ownership: Public, Private

3) By Platform: Airborne, Land, Naval, Space

Subsegments:

1) By Commercial Radars: Ground-Based Radars, Airborne Radars, Space-Based Radars

2) By Satellites: Communication Satellites, Earth Observation Satellites, Navigation Satellites, Remote Sensing Satellites

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Aerospace Support and Auxiliary Equipment Market By 2025?

In 2024, the Asia-Pacific region held the leading position in the aerospace support and auxiliary equipment market. The highest growth rate for the forecast period is anticipated to be seen in this region as well. The Aerospace Support and Auxiliary Equipment Global Market Report 2025 features an in-depth analysis of various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

