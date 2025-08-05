ZOE FELDMAN DESIGN Introduces Personalized Home Styling Services for NYC Clients

Zoe Feldman Design now offers Personalized Home Styling in NYC - expert design help without full renovation, tailored to your style and space.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ZOE FELDMAN DESIGN, known for creating sophisticated and livable interiors, is pleased to introduce its new Personalized Home Styling services for clients in New York City. This offering is designed for homeowners who want expert design help without committing to a full-scale renovation.Personalized Home Styling includes furniture placement, color palette guidance, accessory selection, art curation, and layout adjustments. It allows clients to elevate their space through thoughtful, curated changes that reflect their taste and lifestyle, all guided by a professional design team.This new service is ideal for those seeking to enhance the function and style of their home the team at ZOE FELDMAN DESIGN delivers creative solutions with high-end results.By offering flexible design packages and in-person or virtual consultations, the firm ensures accessibility and ease for busy city dwellers. Clients benefit from a designer’s eye for detail and harmony, with results that bring new life to their existing space.About ZOE FELDMAN DESIGNFounded by Zoe Feldman, the firm has gained national attention for its timeless, curated interiors that balance tradition with modern design. Based in Washington, D.C., and now New York City, ZOE FELDMAN DESIGN brings personalized expertise to every project.Company Name: ZOE FELDMAN DESIGNAddress: 101 5th AvenueCity: New YorkState: NYZip Code: 10003Telephone: (212) 555-7860

