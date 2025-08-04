Adhesive Tapes Market CAGR to be at 8.1% from 2025 to 2029 | $110.3 Billion Industry Revenue by 2029

The Business Research Company

What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Adhesive Tapes Market?

The growth of the adhesive tapes market has been robust in the last few years. Its size is projected to increase from $75.8 billion in 2024 to $80.73 billion in 2025, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. Factors such as industrial expansion, surge in packaging industry, advancements in automotive manufacture, and the rise of electronics and electrical industry, alongside the increase in medical and healthcare applications have contributed to this growth during the historic period.

Expectations are high for robust expansion in the adhesive tapes market in the coming years, with projections indicating a rise to $110.31 billion by 2029, achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. The forecasted expansion can be linked to various factors such as the demand for repair and maintenance, increased utilization in automobile production, infrastructure restoration, quick-paced urbanization, and vehicle electrification. Anticipated trends contributing to this growth during this period include breakthroughs in tape technology, flexible packaging alternatives, customization and personalization, weight reduction in automobiles, and eco-friendly and sustainable solutions.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Adhesive Tapes Market?

The proliferation of the automotive sector, along with the surge in the global need for adhesive tapes in this domain is projected to drive the adhesive tapes market in the forecasted timeline. Adhesive tapes, due to their lightness, compactness, and smoothness, are highly suitable for application in vehicle interiors for objects such as electronic gadget bonding, parking sensor keepers, door skinning, spoiler, and seals among others. To elaborate, MarkLines Co. Ltd., a US-based online automotive sector informational services provider, reported in January 2024 that year-long sales of trucks and SUVs in 2023 expanded by 13.4% over the previous year, hitting 12,380,961 units. In comparison, passenger car sales recorded an 8.1% climb, amounting to 3,227,425 units. The escalating preference for lightweight materials is leading to the growing substitution of metal fasteners with adhesive tapes in cars. Consequently, the rising manufacture of automobiles will result in an increased requirement for adhesive tapes, thereby promoting their sales.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Adhesive Tapes Market?

Major players in the Adhesive Tapes Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A.

• 3M Company

• Henkel AG

• Berry Global Inc.

• DuPont de Nemours Inc.

• OJI Holdings Corporation

• Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd.

• Sika AG

• Avery Dennison Corporation

• Nitto Denko Corporation

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Adhesive Tapes Industry?

Significant players in the adhesive tapes market are prioritizing the launch of innovative products like recycled tapes, catering to the increasing demand for sustainable and environmentally friendly solutions. Recycled tapes are adhesive tapes produced using recycled materials, typically obtained from post-consumer or post-industrial waste, thus reducing environmental impact and saving resources. For example, Shurtape Technologies LLC, a USA-based company, introduced Shurtape Recycled Series Packaging Tapes in August 2024. This series of recycled tape, made from PCR polyester, consists of three packaging tapes manufactured from 90 percent postconsumer recycled (PCR) polyester, derived from PET bottles and sturdy containers. Such creative initiatives not only help reduce plastic waste, but also support companies in achieving sustainability targets, while upholding superior performance standards.

What Segments Are Covered In The Adhesive Tapes Market Report?

The adhesive tapes market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Resin Type: Acrylic, Rubber, Silicone, Other Resin Types

2) By Material Type: Polypropylene (PP), Paper, Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Other Material Types

3) By Technology Type: Solvent-Based, Hot-Melt Based, Water-Based

4) By End Use: Packaging, Consumer and Office, Healthcare, Automotive, Electrical and Electronics, Building and Construction, Other End Uses

Subsegments:

1) By Acrylic: Water-Based Acrylic, Solvent-Based Acrylic

2) By Rubber: Natural Rubber, Synthetic Rubber

3) By Silicone: High-Temperature Silicone, Pressure-Sensitive Silicone

4) By Other Resin Types: Polyethylene (PE), Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA), Polypropylene (PP)

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Adhesive Tapes Market?

In 2024, the Asia-Pacific region dominated the adhesive tapes global market and is forecasted to experience the quickest growth within the projection period. The report on the adhesive tapes market includes comprehensive coverage of several regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

