Activated Carbon Market to Reach USD $13.85 Million by 2029 at 14.4% CAGR

What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Activated Carbon Market?

The expansion of the activated carbon market has been swift over the past few years. A projected increase from $7.13 billion in 2024 to $8.07 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.1%, is expected. The substantial growth during the historical period is due to the robust economic surge in burgeoning markets, along with a shortage of clean water, and heightened awareness of health issues.

In the coming years, the market for activated carbon is expected to witness significant growth, increasing to $13.85 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.5%. This predicted growth during the projection period is primarily due to the surge in the demand for purified water, the rise in urbanization and water consumption, a growing global population, and governmental initiatives that support water management. Key trends for this forecast period include an emphasis on the advancement of high-flow carbon filter systems to enhance product offerings, an emphasis on increasing investment to boost production capacities, a focus on novel products to attract more consumers, as well as accentuating mergers and acquisitions to enhance product portfolio and extend geographic market presence.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Activated Carbon Global Market Growth?

The increase in the need for pure water is anticipated to foster the expansion of the activated carbon market. The escalating urbanization and industrialization process is intensifying the demand for pure water and activated carbon, given its significant role in water purification. The United Nations World Water Development Report suggests that almost 6 billion people might face a shortage of pure water by 2050. Hence, the amplified requirements for pure water and the scarcity of it is predicted to produce a substantial demand for activated carbon in the water purification sector in the projected timeframe.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Activated Carbon Market?

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Activated Carbon Market?

Leading firms in the activated carbon market are channeling their efforts towards innovation and technological advancements. A notable trend is the utilization of coconut shell-based activated carbon to improve product sustainability and adsorption efficiency. Specifically, coconut shell-based activated carbon is an activated carbon variant extracted from coconut shells. For example, Indcarb Activated Carbon Private Limited, an Indian firm, launched a new product line of inline water filters in May 2024. Inline water filters are unique filtration systems installed directly into the water supply lines, which continuously purify water as it flows through. They make use of coconut shell-based activated carbon along with multiple filtration channels to effectively eliminate pollutants, chlorine, and unwanted odors, consequently providing clean and safe water. Indcarb is positioning these filters as superior choices for health-focused consumers, thus capitalizing on the surging demand for trustworthy water purification systems.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Activated Carbon Market Report?

The activated carbon market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Powdered Activated Carbon, Granular Activated Carbon, Extruded Or Pelletized Activated Carbon, Other Types

2) By Application: Liquid Phase Applications, Gas Phase Applications, Metal Extraction, Medicine, Other Applications

3) By End Use: Water Treatment, Food And Beverage Processing, Pharmaceutical And Medical, Automotive, Air Purification, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Powdered Activated Carbon (PAC): Standard PAC, Specialty PAC (for specific applications)

2) By Granular Activated Carbon (GAC): Standard GAC, Specialty GAC (tailored for specific uses)

3) By Extruded Or Pelletized Activated Carbon: Extruded Activated Carbon, Pelletized Activated Carbon

4) By Other Types: Impregnated Activated Carbon, Coconut Shell Activated Carbon, Wood-Based Activated Carbon, Coal-Based Activated Carbon

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Activated Carbon Industry?

In the 2025 Activated Carbon Global Market Report, Asia-Pacific led the market internationally and showed indications of sustained growth. The report includes an in-depth analysis of several regions which, in addition to Asia-Pacific, encompasses Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. North America stood as the second largest market for activated carbon.

