Royalton Barracks / Felony Possession of Cocaine / Felony Possession of Stolen Property
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B2004331
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jacob Clark
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 08/04/2025 0224 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Gilead Brook Road and Macintosh Hill Road, Bethel, Vermont
VIOLATION: Felony Possession of Cocaine and Felony Possession of a Stolen Property
ACCUSED: Heather Quinn
AGE: 41
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hardwick, Vermont
ACCUSED: Joshua Bean
AGE: 41
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Chelsea, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks made contact with a vehicle while on routine patrol. During the interaction with the occupants, Troopers observed indicators of the presence of illegal narcotics and observed narcotic paraphernalia within the vehicle.
Investigation revealed Bean and Quinn were in possession of a stolen firearm and illegal narcotics. Bean and Quinn were taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks for processing. While at the Royalton Barracks, Bean and Quinn were citied to appear before the Windsor County Superior Court Criminal Division to answer for the above charges at a later date and time.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/14/2025– 1230 hours
COURT: Windsor County Superior Court- Criminal Division
MUG SHOT: Attached
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time
Trooper Ray Domingus & K9 Cash
Vermont State Police
Royalton Barracks
Legal Disclaimer:
