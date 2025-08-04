Royalton Barracks / Felony Possession of Cocaine / Felony Possession of Stolen Property

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25B2004331

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jacob Clark

STATION: Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 08/04/2025 0224 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Gilead Brook Road and Macintosh Hill Road, Bethel, Vermont

VIOLATION: Felony Possession of Cocaine and Felony Possession of a Stolen Property

ACCUSED: Heather Quinn

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hardwick, Vermont

ACCUSED: Joshua Bean

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Chelsea, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks made contact with a vehicle while on routine patrol. During the interaction with the occupants, Troopers observed indicators of the presence of illegal narcotics and observed narcotic paraphernalia within the vehicle.

Investigation revealed Bean and Quinn were in possession of a stolen firearm and illegal narcotics. Bean and Quinn were taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks for processing. While at the Royalton Barracks, Bean and Quinn were citied to appear before the Windsor County Superior Court Criminal Division to answer for the above charges at a later date and time.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/14/2025– 1230 hours

COURT: Windsor County Superior Court- Criminal Division

MUG SHOT: Attached

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time

Trooper Ray Domingus & K9 Cash

Vermont State Police

Royalton Barracks