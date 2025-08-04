Submit Release
Royalton Barracks / Felony Possession of Cocaine / Felony Possession of Stolen Property

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

 

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 25B2004331

 

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jacob Clark                         

 

STATION: Royalton Barracks

 

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 08/04/2025 0224 hours

 

INCIDENT LOCATION: Gilead Brook Road and Macintosh Hill Road, Bethel, Vermont

 

VIOLATION: Felony Possession of Cocaine and Felony Possession of a Stolen Property

 

ACCUSED: Heather Quinn                                           

 

AGE: 41

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hardwick, Vermont

 

ACCUSED: Joshua Bean

 

AGE: 41

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Chelsea, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks made contact with a vehicle while on routine patrol. During the interaction with the occupants, Troopers observed indicators of the presence of illegal narcotics and observed narcotic paraphernalia within the vehicle.

 

Investigation revealed Bean and Quinn were in possession of a stolen firearm and illegal narcotics. Bean and Quinn were taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks for processing. While at the Royalton Barracks, Bean and Quinn were citied to appear before the Windsor County Superior Court Criminal Division to answer for the above charges at a later date and time.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

 

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/14/2025– 1230 hours

 

COURT: Windsor County Superior Court- Criminal Division

 

MUG SHOT: Attached

 

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time

 

 

Trooper Ray Domingus & K9 Cash

Vermont State Police

Royalton Barracks

 

