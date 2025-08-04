Demand for Feed Acidifiers Market is forecasted to reach a value of US $4.35 billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Large Will The Feed Acidifiers Market Be By 2025?

Over the past few years, the size of the feed acidifiers industry has witnessed robust growth. The market value, which stood at $2.9 billion in 2024, is projected to escalate to $3.08 billion in 2025, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. The expansion of the livestock industry, disease control, the reduction of antibiotics, enhanced feed conversion, and regulatory compliance are key elements that contributed to the growth during the historic period.

Expectations are high for the feed acidifiers market to experience robust growth in the coming years. The market is predicted to reach a value of ""$4.36 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0%. The expansion during the forecast period is primarily due to factors like sustainable livestock farming, worldwide food security concerns, the continuing necessity for alternatives to antibiotics, growing demand for health and wellness, and ongoing research and development initiatives. The forecast period will likely witness certain trends such as organic and natural acidifiers, microencapsulation technology, mixtures of various acidifiers, and a synergy between probiotics and acidifiers.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Feed Acidifiers Market Landscape?

The surge in demand for meat and dairy products is anticipated to drive the expansion of the feed acidifier market. Meat and dairy products form a vital part of a nutritious, balanced diet, offering protein obtained from meat, fish, and eggs. Acidifiers enhance the uptake of minerals from meat and dairy commodities by augmenting nutrient digestibility. For example, in March 2023, the Australian Bureau of Statistics, a government agency in Australia, reported that beef production had risen to 456.2 tons in 2022, and then soared to 524.3 tons in 2023, showing a steady upward trajectory. Consequently, the escalating demand for meat and dairy items is fueling the progress of the feed acidifier market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Feed Acidifiers Market?

Major players in the Feed Acidifiers Global Market Report 2025 include:

• BASF SE

• Yara International ASA

• Kemin Industries

• Biomin Holding GmbH

• Perstorp Holding AB

• Novus International Inc.

• Corbion NV

• Impextraco NV

• Addcon Group GmbH

• Anpario plc

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Feed Acidifiers Industry?

Emerging as a significant trend in the feed acidifier market is the development of strategic alliances. To consolidate their market presence, leading businesses in the feed acidifier sphere are concentrating on fostering partnerships. This is particularly evident in the direction towards producing advanced feed acidifiers that enhance pig health and productivity in the United States. Poised as an innovative feed supplement, it merges a specialized combination of encapsulated calcium formate and citric acid, lending support to intestinal health by promoting a healthy gut ecology and battling pathogens such as Escherichia coli. An alternative to antibiotics, FORMYL boosts pig performance and profitability by providing a safe and efficient strategy for pathogenic control. For example, in June 2023, Kemin Industries, a U.S.-based animal nutrition firm, unveiled FORMYL. This progressive feed acidifier embodies encapsulated calcium formate and citric acid, which fosters a healthier gut ecology, effectively dealing with pathogens like Enterobacteriaceae and Escherichia coli. Serving as an inventive, non-antibiotic solution, this product uses formic acid to curb pathogenic threats, while its encapsulation technology assures safe handling and maximum efficacy in animals. Cutting-edge research suggests that calcium formate can significantly lower the gastrointestinal tract's pH, thus boosting microbial barriers and augmenting digestion, particularly in post-weaning situations, thus cutting down diarrhea occurrences.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Feed Acidifiers Market

The feed acidifiers market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Propionic Acid, Fumaric Acid, Lactic Acid, Formic Acid, Other Types

2) By Form: Dry, Liquid

3) By Livestock: Poultry, Swine, Ruminants, Aquaculture, Pets, Other Livestocks

4) By Compound: Blended, Single

Subsegments:

1) By Propionic Acid: Animal Feed Preservative, Grain Preservation

2) By Fumaric Acid: Feed Flavoring Agent, Nutritional Supplement

3) By Lactic Acid: Fermentation Agent, PH Regulator

4) By Formic Acid: Antimicrobial Agent, Feed Preservative

5) By Other Types: Acetic Acid, Butyric Acid, Citric Acid

Feed Acidifiers Market Regional Insights

In the 2025 Feed Acidifiers Global Market Report, Asia-Pacific dominated as the leading region in 2024. Meanwhile, North America is anticipated to exhibit the swiftest growth during the forecasted period. The report covers a range of regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

