Dozens of new homes for Port Pirie

Release date: 04/08/25

The Malinauskas Labor Government is providing a $1 million funding boost to an Adelaide-based housing developer to deliver dozens of new houses in the State’s Mid-North.

Creating more housing supply in the Mid-North is announced as the Cabinet heads to Port Augusta and Port Pirie for a Country Cabinet meeting today.

Graycar Contractors is the successful proponent of an Expression of Interest launched in April by Renewal SA’s Office for Regional Housing, enabling the delivery of 10 rental homes for key workers in Port Pirie and unlocking land for further residential development.

The developer has signed up to deliver 42 new housing allotments in addition to the 10 homes for key workers in the seaside industrial city.

In order to access the full $1 million of funding assistance on offer as part of the EOI, developers had to commit to deliver 10 houses and at least 20 additional allotments.

Graycar Contractors has gone above and beyond, committing to providing much more.

Graycar Contractors will undertake a two-stage expansion of Balmoral Park Estate in Risdon Park, an existing development located 3km southwest of Port Pirie, to meet the EOI requirements.

Stage one will deliver 20 serviced allotments and 10 fit-for-purpose homes, which will be leased to the State’s Government Employee Housing scheme for a minimum of 10 years. Stage two will create an additional 32 serviced allotments.

The 10 homes will be built by Graycar Contractors joint venture partner Chelsea Homes, which has committed to completing civils and home construction within 30 months.

Renewal SA’s $1 million contribution is funded through its Regional Housing Initiatives Program (RHIP), a $10 million initiative supporting projects that help unlock housing allotments across the state.

Earlier this year, Renewal SA announced more than $6 million in provisional funding for similar projects, aimed at delivering over 200 move-in-ready homes and serviced residential allotments through the RHIP.

Port Pirie was identified by the Office for Regional Housing as a priority location due to its high demand for government workforce housing, proximity to growing mining activity in the state’s north and its established construction sector.

Quotes

Attributable to Nick Champion

We want to make sure that people who want to live and work in the Mid-North, especially our teachers, police and healthcare staff, have high-quality, affordable housing options.

Creating more housing supply is a priority for this Government – in Adelaide and in the regions. Our investment in these homes in Port Pirie demonstrates this.

I congratulate Graycar Contractors for stepping up with an ambitious proposal that goes well beyond our initial ask.

Attributable to Geoff Brock, Member for Stuart

This great initiative provides State Government employees with the opportunity to transition out of private rentals, which in turn makes them available for the broader community.

This is a positive step toward increasing housing availability in Port Pirie.

Attributable to Lucio Signore, Owner of Greycar Contractors

We’re proud to be contributing to a project that will make a real difference for Port Pirie.

These homes will help attract and retain essential workers and, with our construction partner Chelsea Homes, we’re committed to delivering them to the highest standard.

Being able to deliver 52 allotments at Balmoral Park will go a long way toward easing housing shortages in the area, stimulating local construction and providing jobs and income for the local community.