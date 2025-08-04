The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Aircraft Lightning Protection Market Projected to Witness a Growth of US $8.19 Billion by 2029

It will grow to $8.19 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%.” — The Business Research Company

Aircraft Lightning Protection Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

In recent times, there has been a swift expansion in the aircraft lightning protection market. It is projected to rise from $5.14 billion in 2024 to $5.69 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7%. The significant growth during the historic period is due to factors such as the incorporation of sensors and detection systems, resilience towards climate changes and severe weather conditions, focus on research and development, and a surge in air traffic.

In the coming years, the aircraft lightning protection market is projected to experience substantial growth, with a forecasted value of $8.19 billion by 2029, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%. The growth anticipated during this period is due to market needs for lightweight options, automation and sensor integration, internationalization, industrial growth, and investment in lightning protection research and development. Notable trends within the predicted cycle include the development of superior materials, strict safety regulations, advances in aircraft technology, and concerted research efforts.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Aircraft Lightning Protection Market?

The aircraft lightning protection market's growth is forecasted to be propelled by the increasing affordability of air travel. As aircraft become more cost-effective, there is a surge in the number of individuals choosing to fly regularly. This trend has resulted in a heightened production of aircraft, ultimately driving the growth of the worldwide market for aircraft lightning protection. For illustration, the Bureau of Transportation Statistics in the US reported that American airlines served 853 million travelers in 2022, a 30% surge from 658 million in 2021, translating to an added 194 million passengers year over year. The expansion observed from January to December 2022 indicates significant growth. Consequently, the demand for affordable air travel is projected to further stimulate the growth of the aircraft lightning protection market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Aircraft Lightning Protection Market?

Major players in the Aircraft Lightning Protection Global Market Report 2025 include:

• The Boeing Company

• Airbus SE

• Honeywell International Inc.

• PPG Industries Inc.

• L3Harris Technologies Inc.

• Leonardo S.p.A.

• TE Connectivity Ltd.

• Textron Inc.

• Amphenol Corporation

• Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Aircraft Lightning Protection Market?

The increased uptake of lightning sensor systems is a notable growing trend in the market. These systems, installed on airplanes, act as electric field sensors that constantly oversee the plane's electrical environment. Through these systems, onboard algorithms have the ability to assess the potential risk of a lightning strike, thus enhancing safety measures. For example, Honeywell's lightning sensor system, known as the LSZ-860, is capable of identifying regions of lightning activity within a 200-nautical mile radius surrounding the aircraft.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Aircraft Lightning Protection Market Growth

The aircraft lightning protection market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Fit: Line Fit, Retrofit

2) By Aircraft Type: Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)

3) By Application: Lightning Protection, Lightning Detection And Warning, Static Wicks, Expanded Metal Foils, Transient Voltage Suppressors, Test Service

Subsegments:

1) By Line Fit: Integrated Security Solutions, Security Solutions Embedded, Pre-configured Zero Trust Security Systems

2) By Retrofit: Add-On Zero Trust Solutions, Legacy System Compatibility Solutions, Customizable Retrofitting Options

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Aircraft Lightning Protection Market By 2025?

In the Aircraft Lightning Protection Global Market Report for 2025, North America not only emerged as the dominating region in 2024, but it is also projected to experience the most rapid growth within the forecast period. The report encapsulates data from various regions which include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

