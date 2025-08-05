TrustFinance Xpo Malaysia 2025: The First Trusted Fintech Expo Comes to Kuala Lumpur This November

TrustFinance XPO Malaysia 2025 Peter Bu, CEO at TrustFinance

Powered by TrustFinance’s verified network, this groundbreaking event brings together the financial ecosystem to shape the future of trust in finance.

We're not just aiming to host an expo; we want to create a truly transparent and trustworthy financial space that everyone can believe in.” — Peter Bu, CEO at TrustFinance.

SINGAPORE, August 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TrustFinance, a global platform for financial transparency, has announced the launch of TrustFinance Xpo Malaysia 2025 , the first fintech and financial markets expo in the region powered by a verified trust framework.The event will take place on November 9–11, 2025, at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC). It is expected to attract more than 10,000 attendees from across the fintech, brokerage, payments, and investment ecosystem — including 80+ verified exhibitors, 50+ keynote speakers, and a community of 90+ media and KOL partners from across Southeast Asia.What sets this event apart is its foundation on TrustCriteria , TrustFinance’s proprietary vetting system used to evaluate companies for transparency, regulatory status, and ethical operations. Exhibitors at TrustFinance Xpo must meet this standard, making it the first event of its kind where every booth is verified before it appears on the show floor.Throughout the three-day event, attendees will experience a wide array of special activities. These include expert-led panel discussions, technology demonstrations from leading financial platforms, and numerous prize giveaways.The expo will also feature unique zones such as the KOL Hub & Lounge, where you can meet financial influencers from across Asia, an exclusive business networking area, and The Trust Landmark—a symbolic art installation inviting participants to show their commitment to transparency in the financial system.Evening activities including a Welcome Party and Night Party Experience will provide further networking opportunities in a more relaxed setting.For those interested in attending the event, or for companies looking to exhibit or sponsor, please find more details at TrustFinance XPO Malaysia 2025About TrustFinanceTrustFinance is a global financial review and analytics platform committed to building a more transparent and trusted financial ecosystem. The platform empowers individuals and institutions to make informed decisions by providing verified company profiles, authentic user reviews, and a multi-factor TrustScore system. Covering a wide range of financial sectors — including brokers, fintech platforms, payments, and insurance — TrustFinance promotes accountability, reduces risk, and redefines how trust is earned in finance.

