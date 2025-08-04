Liability Insurance Market Size is Expected to Reach $432.81 Billion by 2031

NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Liability Insurance Market by Coverage Type (General Liability Insurance, Professional Liability Insurance, Insurance for Directors and Officers), by Enterprise Size (Medium-sized Enterprises, Large Enterprises, Small Enterprises), by Application (Commercial, Personal): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031." According to the report, the global liability insurance industry generated $252.34 billion in 2021, and is expected to reach $432.81 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2031.Get a Sample Copy of this Report : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A15352 Drivers, Restraints, and OpportunitiesBenefits such as minimization of business risks and reduced out-of-pocket costs and rise in awareness of third party liability insurance in developing countries drive the growth of the global liability insurance market. However, surge in liability insurance premium costs and lack of knowledge about coverage included in liability insurance policies hinder the market growth. On the other hand, increase in cases of work-related accidents presents opportunities for the market in the coming years.Covid-19 ScenarioUnderwriters of directors & officers and employment practice liability insurance became concerned about the uncertainty created due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Risks related to litigation and others increased considerably during the pandemic.Many liability insurance providers changed their way of operation during the pandemic. They began to provide service and assistance through online portals, chats, or calling instead of opening their physical offices.The General Liability Insurance Segment to Maintain Its Leadership Status During the Forecast PeriodBased on coverage type, the general liability insurance segment accounted for the highest market share in 2021, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global liability insurance market, and is projected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. This is due to value added to small business beyond liability protection and protection of the insured against costs incurred for bodily injury or property damage suffered by third parties on the premises of their business or caused by their products or services. However, the insurance for directors and officers segment is estimated to manifest the largest CAGR of 9.3% from 2022 to 2031, owing to reimbursement offered to a business or non-profit organization for the legal fees or other costs incurred in defending against lawsuits.Enquire Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/15721 The Commercial Segment to Maintain Its Lead Position Throughout the Forecast PeriodBased on application, the commercial segment contributed the highest market share in 2021, accounting for around three-fourths of the global liability insurance market, and is expected to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to protection of the financial interests of commercial owners from penalties that they may face from litigation waged against them and covering of the associated legal costs. However, the personal segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 7.3% from 2022 to 2031, owing to rise in number of independent consultants leaving the corporate world or large enterprises to form a sole proprietorship or limited liability company.North America to Maintain Its Dominance in Terms of Revenue By 2031Based on region, North America accounted for the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, holding nearly two-fifths of the global liability insurance market, and is expected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2031. This is due to the presence of large number of companies demanding claims handling services of workers' compensation, auto liability, medical claim assistance, and others. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period. This is due to wide financial protection that includes claims other than traffic collisions such as theft, keying, weather, or natural disasters and damage caused by colliding with stationary objects.Request Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/15721?reqfor=covid Leading Market PlayersAmerican International Group, Inc.AllianzAXA SACNA Financial CorporationChubbIFFCO-Tokio General Insurance Company LimitedLiberty General Insurance LimitedThe HartfordThe Travelers Indemnity CompanyZurich American Insurance Company𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬:This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the liability insurance market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing liability insurance market forecast.The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.In-depth analysis of the liability insurance market segmentation helps determine the prevailing market opportunities.The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global liability insurance market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.Liability Insurance Market Report HighlightsBy Coverage TypeGeneral Liability InsuranceProfessional Liability InsuranceInsurance for Directors and OfficersBy Enterprise SizeMedium-sized EnterprisesLarge EnterprisesSmall EnterprisesBy ApplicationCommercialPersonalBy RegionNorth America (U.S., Canada)Europe (United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Rest of Europe)Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)Trending Reports:Neobanking Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/neobanking-market Investment Banking Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/investment-banking-market-A06710 Banking Wearable Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/banking-wearable-market-A06966 API Banking Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/api-banking-market Banking Software Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/banking-software-market-A109292 Voice Banking Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/voice-banking-market-A31730 Blockchain In Retail Banking Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/blockchain-in-retail-banking-market-A31695 RPA and Hyperautomation in Banking Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/rpa-and-hyperautomation-in-banking-market-A31697 Video Banking Service Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/video-banking-service-market-A31651 Commercial Banking Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/commercial-banking-market-A06184 Open Banking Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/open-banking-market About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. 