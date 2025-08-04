The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Air Suspension Market is Projected to Increase at a CAGR of 6.1% Through 2025-2029

It will grow to $8.86 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%.” — The Business Research Company

What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Air Suspension Market?

The market size for air suspension has experienced robust growth in the past few years, expanding from $6.61 billion in 2024 to $6.99 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. The major contributing factors to the historical growth include the expansion of the automobile industry, an uptick in the demand for comfortable vehicles, a need for heightened vehicle performance, and a rise in luxury vehicle demand.

In the coming years, the air suspension market is projected to experience substantial expansion, eventually reaching $8.86 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. This predicted growth in the forecast period can be attributed to factors such as an uptick in vehicle electrification, enhanced regulatory standards, rising demand for commercial vehicles, stricter vehicle safety regulations, and elevated investments in research and development. The key trends predicted for the forecast period encompass a heightened demand for lightweight air suspension systems, wider adoption of sophisticated technology systems, and assimilation with autonomous vehicles.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Air Suspension Market?

The growth of the air suspension market is likely to be driven by the increasing need for commercial vehicles. Commercial vehicles, which are any motor vehicles used for the transport of goods or fare-paying passengers, are in high demand due to the expansion of economic activities and the growing necessity for competent logistics and transport solutions. Air suspension systems contribute to superior ride comfort, alleviating driver exhaustion and augmenting safety for heavy-load commercial vehicles undertaking long-distance journeys. They also enhance fuel efficiency by maintaining an ideal ride height and mitigating aerodynamic drag, which is advantageous to long-distance trucks and other commercial vehicles. For example, the International Energy Agency, an autonomous intergovernmental organisation based in France, reported in 2023 that roughly 66,000 electric buses and 60,000 medium- and heavy-duty trucks were sold worldwide in 2022, constituting about 4.5% of all bus sales and 1.2% of truck sales globally. Hence, the escalating demand for commercial vehicles is promoting the expansion of the air suspension market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Air Suspension Market?

Major players in the Air Suspension Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Hitachi Ltd.

• AB Volvo

• ZF Friedrichshafen AG

• ThyssenKrupp AG

• Continental AG

• Parker Hannifin Corporation

• Mando Corporation

• KYB Corporation

• Dorman Products

• Hendrickson USA L.L.C

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Air Suspension Industry?

Major companies that function within the air suspension industry are directing their efforts on crafting innovative suspension and control product lines, with the aim of offering high-caliber suspension and control solutions for diverse vehicle functions. The collaboration of suspension and control products results in an improved ride quality, superior handling, and the ability to adapt the vehicle's ride height in response to driving conditions and freight load. For example, DMA Industries, a company located in the USA that produces aftermarket accessories, rolled out a product line called RideMaster in November 2023. It comprises air struts, springs and shocks, coil springs, control arms, and other small chassis components. RideMaster is available in both passive and active configurations, offering performance and damping that aligns with the standard part. Produced in a locale free of tariffs, RideMaster allows DMA to offer extraordinary value while ensuring quality.

What Segments Are Covered In The Air Suspension Market Report?

The air suspension market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Air Spring, Tank, Solenoid Valve, Shock Absorber, Air Compressor, Electronic Control Unit (ECU), Height And Pressure Sensor, Air Reservoir

2) By Vehicle Type: Light Duty Vehicles, Trucks, Buses

3) By Technology: Electronic Controlled, Non-Electronic Controlled

4) By Sales Channel Type: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), After market

5) By End-User Industry: Automotive, Transportation And Logistics

Subsegments:

1) By Air Spring: Rubber Air Springs, Fabric Air Springs, Rolling Lobe Air Springs, Bellows Air Springs

2) By Tank: Air Storage Tanks, Steel Air Tanks, Aluminum Air Tanks

3) By Solenoid Valve: Single Solenoid Valve, Double Solenoid Valve, Pressure Control Solenoid Valve

4) By Shock Absorber: Pneumatic Shock Absorbers, Electronically Controlled Shock Absorbers

5) By Air Compressor: Single-Stage Air Compressors, Multi-Stage Air Compressors, Electric Air Compressors

6) By Electronic Control Unit (ECU): ECU for Load-Leveling, ECU for Suspension Damping, ECU for Dynamic Control

7) By Height And Pressure Sensor: Height Sensors (Measuring Vehicle Height), Pressure Sensors

8) By Air Reservoir: Plastic Air Reservoirs, Metal Air Reservoirs, Composite Air Reservoirs

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Air Suspension Market?

In the 2025 Air Suspension Global Market Report, Europe is identified as the predominant region for the previous year. It is anticipated that Asia-Pacific will experience the most rapid growth during the predicted period. The report includes analysis of various regions, namely Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

