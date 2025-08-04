Global Air Care Market to Reach $19.23 Billion at a Steady 6.7% CAGR by 2029

The Business Research Company

Air Care Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Large Will The Air Care Market Be By 2025?

The steady expansion of the air care market in the past few years is noteworthy. The market, which is set to rise from a valuation of $14.29 billion in 2024 to $14.84 billion in 2025, is growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8%. The significant growth during the historic period is due to factors such as a surge in awareness about the importance of maintaining good indoor air quality, the increased levels of disposable income, a growing emphasis on health and wellness, urbanization trends, and the overall growth of the economy.

The size of the air care market is projected to experience substantial growth in the upcoming years, reaching $19.24 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. The predicted boost during this period can be associated with increasing worries about indoor pollution, the integration of smart homes, expansion of e-commerce, customization and personalization, and supportive regulators. Some of the dominant trends expected to shape up this timeframe include air purifying technologies, organic and botanical concoctions, aromatherapy and wellness, touch-free solutions, and partnerships with home decor brands.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Air Care Market Landscape?

The anticipated increase in pollution levels is set to stimulate the air care market's expansion. Pollution levels depict the number of pollutants in the environment, usually in air, water or soil. Controlling air pollution, also known as air care, is crucial in minimizing the adverse effects of air pollution on human health and environmental well-being, as it fosters better public health, aids in addressing climate change, enhances air quality, and safeguards the environment. For example, the United States Environmental Protection Agency, a government agency in the U.S., reported in August 2024 that approximately 66 million tons of pollutants were released in the U.S. in 2023. These pollutants mainly exacerbated ozone formation, acid deposits, and visibility reduction. As such, the escalating pollution levels are prompting the expansion of the air care market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Air Care Market?

Major players in the Air Care Global Market Report 2025 include:

• The Procter & Gamble Company

• Unilever plc

• Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

• Kimberly-Clark Corporation

• Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc.

• S. C. Johnson & Son Inc

• Newell Brands Inc.

• The Clorox Company

• Westinghouse Electric Corporation

• Church And Dwight Co. Inc.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Air Care Industry?

The key trend that is emerging in the air care market is product innovation. Companies, such as Yankee Candle Company Inc., that dominate the air care market, are intensifying their focus on developing innovative products to solidify their market standing. For example, in February 2022, the American scented candles, candleholders, and accessories manufacturer and retailer, released its new well-living collection under the Yankee Candle brand. The collection, inspired by wellness, aims to rejuvenate and inspire with its scents. The products feature a color scheme that draws inspiration from nature, an innovative square vessel shape, and a lid made from natural rubberwood. The range comes in various forms and sizes, including single wax melts, and medium and large square jars complete with three and two wicks respectively.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Air Care Market

The air care market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Gel Air Fresheners, Electric Air Fresheners, Candle Air Fresheners, Spray Or Aerosol Air Fresheners, Liquid Air Fresheners, Other Products

2) By Price: Low, Medium, High

3) By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

4) By Application: Rooms, Toilets, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Gel Air Fresheners: Gel Beads, Gel Packs, Jar Or Container Gels

2) By Electric Air Fresheners: Plug-In Air Fresheners, Battery-Operated Air Fresheners, Scented Diffusers

3) By Candle Air Fresheners: Scented Candles, Decorative Candles, Soy Or Natural Wax Candles

4) By Spray Or Aerosol Air Fresheners: Trigger Spray Air Fresheners, Aerosol Cans, Odor Neutralizers

5) By Liquid Air Fresheners: Refillable Liquid Air Fresheners, Room Spray Liquids, Concentrated Liquid Refills

6) By Other Products: Incense Sticks, Air Purifiers With Scent Functionality, Car Air Fresheners

Air Care Market Regional Insights

In 2024, Europe led the air care market as the largest region. It is anticipated that Asia-Pacific will show the most rapid growth within the forecast period. The report on the air care market includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

