Acrylic Powder Coating Market to Reach $1.98 Billion by 2029 with 5.5% CAGR

Acrylic Powder Coating Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034

What Is The Acrylic Powder Coating Market Size And Growth?

In the last few years, there has been consistent growth in the acrylic powder coating market. The market size, which stood at $1.53 billion in 2024, is set to expand to $1.6 billion in 2025, representing a 4.5% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). The increase observed in the past years can be traced back to its heightened use in electronics, a rising need for visual attractiveness, the expansion of the construction sector, the augmenting distribution channels, and the expanding demand from the cosmetics and beauty industry.

The market size for acrylic powder coating is predicted to experience significant expansion in the near future, rising to a value of $1.98 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%. This spike in growth during the forecast period can be credited to its escalating use in the automotive sector, the mounting popularity of nail products, the growth of industrialisation, the amplified application in the furniture industry, and complying environmental norms promoting powder coatings. Key trends for the forecast period encompass technological progression, application diversity, the evolution of functional coatings, high-temperature utilizations, and an emphasis on sustainable strategies.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Acrylic Powder Coating Market?

The expansion of the automotive industry is anticipated to stimulate the acrylic powder coating market's progression. The automotive sector includes the processes of creating, producing, promoting, and selling vehicles and their parts and accessories, such as cars, trucks, motorcycles. This industry is experiencing growth due to the escalating global demand for electric vehicles, strides in autonomous driving technology, and escalating preferences among consumers for smart transportation and mobility solutions. Acrylic powder coating finds its uses in this sector as it offers a robust, weather-resistant, and UV-resistant finishing that shields vehicle surfaces against environmental wear, corrosion, and scratches while improving their aesthetic appeal. As an example, the Office for National Statistics, a government department based in the UK, reported in September 2024 that the manufacturing segment for motor vehicles went up by $12.8 billion (£9.6 billion), a 22.0% increase to total $71 billion (£53.3 billion) in 2023. As a result, the thriving utilization in the automotive industry is propelling the acrylic powder coating market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Acrylic Powder Coating Market?

Major players in the Acrylic Powder Coating Global Market Report 2025 include:

• BASF SE

• Covestro AG

• PPG Industries Inc.

• Evonik Industries AG

• Akzo Nobel N.V.

• Nippon Paint

• DIC Corporation

• KCC Corporation

• Axalta Coating Systems

• Asian Paints Limited

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Acrylic Powder Coating Market?

Key players in the acrylic powder coating market are making strides in refining their offerings, such as the innovative acrylic coating systems, to yield sleek, glossy finishes. Created from acrylic resins, these coating systems offer protection from weather, UV rays, and wear and tear, greatly enhancing the overall look of various surfaces while guarding them from the elements. For instance, in July 2024, Akzo Nobel N.V., a renowned paints and coatings firm from the Netherlands, unveiled its Selva Pro line of 2K polyurethane and acrylic coating systems. This product line includes three systems: Selva Pro Chiaro, Selva Pro Bianco polyurethane systems, and the Selva Pro Acrilico acrylic system. The Acrilico system, in particular, offers a smooth texture that highlights the distinctive grain of the wood, making it ideal for sophisticated and unique types of wood. It presents several finishing options such as a pigmented topcoat, a neutral topcoat, a clear topcoat, and a clear ‘Naturale’ topcoat with a modern dead flat finish that mirrors emerging design trends. Much like Selva Pro Bianco, the Acrilico's neutral topcoat boasts significant tinting stability once mixed with a neutral base.

How Is The Acrylic Powder Coating Market Segmented?

The acrylic powder coating market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Thermoplastic Acrylic Powder Coatings, Thermosetting Acrylic Powder Coatings

2) By Technology: Electrostatic Spray, Fluidized Bed, Electrostatic Fluidized Bed

3) By Formulation: Glossy, Semi-Glossy, Matte, Metallic, Textured

4) By Chemical Resistance: High Chemical Resistance, Medium Chemical Resistance, Low Chemical Resistance

5) By Application: Automotive, Construction, Appliances, Furniture, Aerospace

Subsegments:

1) By Thermoplastic Acrylic Powder Coatings: High-Gloss Coatings, Matte Coatings, Textured Coatings

2) By Thermosetting Acrylic Powder Coatings: Epoxy Polyester Coatings, Pure Acrylic Coatings, Hybrid Coatings

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Acrylic Powder Coating Market?

In the Acrylic Powder Coating Global Market Report 2025, Asia-Pacific held the leading position in the market as of 2024 and is expected to exhibit the most rapid expansion in the forecasted period. Other regions analyzed in this report include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

