Contact Co. Launches Sustainable NFC Wearables as In-Person Networking Rises in 2025

As Conference Attendance Surges in 2025, Contact Co. Offers a Sustainable Alternative to the 8 Billion Business Cards Discarded Annually.

With our NFC-enabled rings, bands, and premium cards, professionals can make memorable connections without leaving a trail of paper behind.” — Nathan Garlington

MIDLAND, TX, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As in-person conferences and networking events return in full force in 2025, Contact Co., a Texas-based NFC wearables company, is offering a smarter, more sustainable alternative to over 8 billion paper business cards discarded each year — most of them within days.Instead of handing out paper cards, professionals can now simply tap to share their details digitally using Contact Co.’s NFC-enabled rings, wristbands, or cards. It’s quick, memorable, and completely paper-free.“Professional networking shouldn’t come at the planet’s expense,” said Nathan Garlington, Founder of Contact Co.The timing couldn’t be better. A majority of event organizers (86.4%) say they plan to maintain or increase in-person events this year, with over half of attendees (53.9%) expecting to go to more in-person events in 2025 than in 2024. Meanwhile, the digital business card market is booming, forecasted to exceed $500 million by 2032, as sustainability and contactless sharing become the new normal.Contact Co.’s NFC-enabled wearables and cards let users share contact details, portfolios, or even personal media with a single tap — no apps or logins required.The platform goes beyond digital business cards, offering tools for how people actually connect day to day. Features include payment sharing, emergency contact setup, custom URLs, file uploads, lead capture, and Medical ID. The “My Memory” section allows users to upload a voice recording, photo, or video and link it to their product — making each connection more personal and meaningful.Beyond the product line, Contact Co. owns NFC.com, a premium digital asset that will serve as an educational and lead-generation hub for the next wave of contactless communication.“We’re not trying to replace business cards for the sake of it,” Nathan Garlington added. “We’re giving people a more personal, reliable, and sustainable way to connect. One that actually reflects how we work and live today.”With events becoming more immersive, diverse, and tech-driven, Contact Co. sits at the intersection of modern professional identity and ecological awareness. The age of disposable networking is ending — and the future is wearable.Learn more at www.contactco.com About Contact Co.Contact Co. helps people share their professional details with a quick tap — no paper, no apps, no hassle. Using smart wearables like NFC rings, wristbands, watch bands, and cards, the company makes it easy to connect in a way that’s simple, modern, and better for the planet.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.