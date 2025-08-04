Agricultural Coatings Market is Forecasted to Reach a Value of US $6.31 Billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Agricultural Coatings Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Agricultural Coatings Market Through 2025?

In recent times, there has been a robust expansion in the agricultural coatings market size. It is projected to increase from a market value of $4.17 billion in 2024 to $4.5 billion by 2025, maintaining a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. Factors like rising demand for crop protection, necessity for regulatory compliance, improved productivity boosts, worldwide agricultural patterns, and market expansion are primarily contributing to the growth witnessed in the historic period.

In the coming years, the agricultural coatings market is anticipated to experience significant expansion. The market is predicted to reach $6.32 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%. The growth during this period can be associated with factors such as sustainable agriculture techniques, adaptations to climate change, the utilization of bio-based and organic coatings, a growing global population, as well as market innovation and research. Emerging trends during this forecast period encompass advanced formulations and technologies, sustainable and eco-conscious solutions, integration with precision agriculture, smart coatings and IoT integration, along with customizations for diverse agricultural applications.

Download a free sample of the agricultural coatings market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=10179&type=smp

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Agricultural Coatings Market?

The surge in crop production is anticipated to foster the evolution of the agricultural coatings market in future. The term crop production denotes the farming process including growth, cultivation, and harvest of plants for different agricultural produce, food, and fibers. The growth in crop production can be attributed to factors like burgeoning population, food security demands, and economic growth. Agricultural coatings that are developed for gradual nutrient release ensure that vital elements such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium are received by plants throughout their growth cycle. This approach enhances nutrient uptake, reduces waste, and promotes better growth of crops. For example, as per the Department for Environment Food & Rural Affairs, a Government Department based in the UK, the biggest profit escalation in a crop item in 2023 was observed in potatoes, which recorded an increase of £237 million ($296.25 million) representing a 30.8% rise from 2022. This surge moved the total values to £1,005 million ($1.26 billion) in 2023. Consequently, the rise in crop production is propelling the expansion of the agricultural coatings market.

Which Players Dominate The Agricultural Coatings Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Agricultural Coatings Global Market Report 2025 include:

• BASF SE

• Bayer AG

• Clariant International Ltd.

• Croda International Plc

• Sensient Technologies Corporation

• Germains Seed Technology Ltd.

• Precision Laboratories LLC

• Pursell Agri-Tech LLC

• The Arkema Group

• Michelman Inc.

What Are The Future Trends Of The Agricultural Coatings Market?

The agricultural coatings market is experiencing a significant trend in technological advancements. Key players in this market are investing heavily in the innovation and development of cutting-edge technologies to solidify their standing in the market. An example of this is Germains Seed Technology, a seed technology solutions provider based in the UK, which unveiled a new product called Spinach Goseed in March 2022. This high-nutrient coating technology and bio-stimulants have been specifically developed for spinach, helping the plants cope better with abiotic stress. The Spinach Goseed design focuses on fortifying early plant nutrition from its emergence to the early growth stages, ensuring the plant's success in different growth circumstances. In various trials, Spinach Goseed resulted in an increase of 21% in final yields, a 30% increase in plant stand, and a 31% improvement in emergence. This technology represents the next era of seed health technology solutions that offer more naturally driven support options for plants, by combining meticulously selected nutrients with bio-stimulants and other micro-components.

Global Agricultural Coatings Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The agricultural coatings market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Category: Seed Coatings, Fertilizer Coatings, Pesticide Coatings

2) By Coating: Polymers, Colorants, Pellets

3) By Coating Type: Powder Coating, Liquid Coating

4) By Application: Agricultural Vehicles, Agricultural Machinery, Agricultural Tools, Other Applications

5) By End use: Insecticides, Herbicides, Fungicides, Rodenticides, Other Pesticide Coatings

Subsegments:

1) By Seed Coatings: Coloring Agents, Fungicides, Insecticides, Nutritional Coatings, Polymer Coatings

2) By Fertilizer Coatings: Controlled-Release Coatings, Slow-Release Coatings, Water-Soluble Coatings

3) By Pesticide Coatings: Microencapsulation Coatings, Controlled-Release Coatings, Liquid Coatings

View the full agricultural coatings market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/agricultural-coatings-global-market-report

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Agricultural Coatings Market?

In the 2025 Agricultural Coatings Global Market Report, North America leads as the region with the largest agricultural coatings market in 2024. The coverage of the report includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Agricultural Coatings Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Ethyl Alcohol And Other Basic Organic Chemical Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ethyl-alcohol-and-other-basic-organic-chemical-global-market-report

Paints And Coatings Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/paints-and-coatings-global-market-report

Coating Engraving Heat Treating And Allied Activities Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/coating-engraving-heat-treating-and-allied-activities-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.