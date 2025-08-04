Peritoneal Dialysis Market to Reach $9.16B by 2033, Driven by Home-Based Care and Next-Gen PD Technologies

Peritoneal Dialysis Market

DataM Intelligence forecasts 7.5% CAGR through 2033, fueled by CKD burden, geriatric demand, tech upgrades, and policy support for home dialysis.

Peritoneal dialysis is no longer a secondary option it's now a strategic priority for healthcare systems shifting toward decentralized, patient-centric renal care.” — DataM Intelligence

The Peritoneal Dialysis market was valued at US$ 4.85 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow to approximately US$ 9.16 billion by 2033, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2033.

Key Market Drivers:
• Rising Prevalence of Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD):The global burden of CKD continues to rise, largely due to lifestyle disorders like diabetes and hypertension. As more patients progress to ESRD, the demand for effective renal replacement therapies, including peritoneal dialysis, is surging.
• Shift Toward Home-Based Dialysis Treatments:Peritoneal dialysis is gaining popularity for its suitability in home settings, offering patients greater flexibility and quality of life. This shift has been accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic and is supported by healthcare systems seeking to reduce hospital-based treatments.• Technological Advancements:Innovations in cycler machines, automated systems, and biocompatible dialysis solutions have improved treatment efficacy and patient comfort. These advancements are encouraging both physicians and patients to consider peritoneal dialysis over traditional methods.• Favorable Government Policies and Reimbursement Support:In many countries, national health policies are promoting home dialysis to reduce the economic burden on public healthcare systems. Financial incentives and training programs are supporting wider adoption, particularly in developed nations.• Increasing Geriatric Population:The aging global population is more prone to chronic illnesses, including kidney failure. Peritoneal dialysis is often preferred for elderly patients due to its gentler nature and lower cardiovascular stress compared to hemodialysis.

Peritoneal Dialysis Market – Geographical Share:The global peritoneal dialysis market exhibits varying adoption rates across regions, influenced by healthcare infrastructure, reimbursement policies, and the prevalence of chronic kidney diseases.
• North America holds a significant share of the market, driven by the high incidence of end-stage renal disease (ESRD), growing awareness of home-based therapies, and supportive government healthcare programs. The U.S., in particular, has seen increased uptake of automated peritoneal dialysis (APD) systems due to patient convenience and policy shifts promoting home care.
• Europe follows closely, with countries like Germany, France, and the U.K. witnessing steady adoption. Favorable reimbursement policies, increasing preference for minimally invasive procedures, and aging demographics are contributing to market expansion in this region.• Asia-Pacific is emerging as the fastest-growing region. Countries such as China, India, and Japan are seeing increased demand due to the rising prevalence of diabetes and hypertension key risk factors for kidney disease. Government initiatives to improve access to renal care and expanding healthcare infrastructure are further propelling growth.• Latin America and the Middle East & Africa represent smaller shares but offer untapped potential. Limited access to hemodialysis centers in remote areas is prompting healthcare providers to promote peritoneal dialysis as a cost-effective and home-friendly alternative.Market Segments:• By Product Type (Peritoneal Dialysis Solutions, Peritoneal Dialysis Machines, Peritoneal Dialysis Catheters, Dialysis Sets, Others)• By Treatment Type (Automated Peritoneal Dialysis (APD), Continuous Ambulatory Peritoneal Dialysis (CAPD))• By End-user (Homecare Settings, Hospitals, Others)• By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa)Market Key Players:Key players are Baxter, Fresenius Medical Care AG, BD, B. Braun Medical Inc., Mozarc Medical Holding LLC., Terumo Corporation, MITRA, Renax Biomedical Tech. Co., Ltd., Medionics, Diener Precision Pumps Ltd.

Mergers, Acquisitions & Corporate Restructuring:
• Nipro inaugurated a new medical innovation (MIC) center for dialysis in Malmö, Sweden, in February 2025, to advance next generation PD technology.
• Baxter completed the sale of its Kidney Care business (Vantive) to Carlyle for approximately USD 3.8 billion in August 2024, streamlining Baxter's focus toward connected care and PD innovations.
Product Launches & Technology Innovations:
• Baxter launched the Versi PD Cycler, a quiet, home use automated PD system (Versi PD) compatible with remote monitoring through its Kinexus platform; clearances began rolling out in 2022–2023, and adoption continues expanding into 2025.
• Rockwell Medical introduced new hemodialysis concentrates in 2024, though its relevance to PD is indirect as part of its broader renal solutions portfolio.
• AWAK Technologies (Singapore) has progressed its wearable artificial kidney device an ultra portable peritoneal dialysis unit and in mid 2023 began pre pivotal clinical collaboration with Singapore General Hospital.

