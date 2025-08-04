Agricultural Adjuvants Market is Projected to Increase at a CAGR of 10.9% Through 2025-2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Agricultural Adjuvants Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Agricultural Adjuvants Market?

The size of the agricultural adjuvants market has seen rapid expansion in the past few years. Its growth is projected to rise from a market size of $4.59 billion in 2024 to $5.06 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%. The historic increase can be traced back to a heightened demand for agrochemicals, an escalation in crop damage, and an amplified adoption of agricultural adjuvants within the sphere of organic farming.

The market size of agricultural adjuvants is anticipated to witness a swift expansion in the coming years. The value is predicted to reach $7.66 billion by 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9%. Declining agricultural land, escalating demand for food, and the growth of precision farming methods contribute to this forecasted progress. The key trends anticipated during this period will be technological advancements, introduction of creative products, use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in agriculture adjuvants spraying, along with strategic partnerships and collaborations.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Agricultural Adjuvants Market?

The expected growth in organic farming is set to fuel the agricultural adjuvant market. This increase is largely influenced by factors including the rising demand for chemical-free and sustainably grown food products, mounting environmental concerns, governmental incentives and the growing consciousness surrounding the health benefits of organic products. Organic farming, a farming system that heavily relies on the use of natural processes and materials for crop cultivation and livestock rearing, avoids the use of synthetic chemicals and genetically modified organisms (GMOs). The use of agricultural adjuvants in organic farming aids in augmenting the effectiveness of natural pesticides and fertilizers, improving the efficiency of application, and fostering better plant health while keeping in line with organic standards. For example, in July 2024, IFOAM – Organics International, a non-profit organization based in Germany, revealed in 2022 that the total area dedicated to organic farming worldwide saw an increase of more than 20 million hectares, bringing the total to 96 million hectares. As a result, the expected increase in organic farming is set to fuel the agricultural adjuvant market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Agricultural Adjuvants Market?

Major players in the Agricultural Adjuvants Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Marubeni

• Evonik Industries

• Solvay Inc.

• Nufarm Limited

• The Dow Chemical Company

• BASF SE

• Nouryon

• Croda International Plc

• Clariant AG

• Stepan Company

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Agricultural Adjuvants Industry?

Prominent companies working in the agrarian adjuvant market are innovating advanced adjuvant technology that amplifies effectiveness for superior pest control and improved congruity with diverse pesticide formulae. Adjuvant technology involves the creation and utilization of elements, called adjuvants, which are fused into pesticides, herbicides, or other farm-related products to amplify their functionality. For instance, in February 2024, Innvictis Crop Care LLC, a US company specialized in producing crop protection, adjuvant, and nutritional goods, unveiled Inntero. Inntero is a breakthrough in adjuvant technology designed to bolster the potency of pesticide usage. It contains seven unique, multi-use adjuvants that can be employed in lesser volumes, aiding farmers to enhance their tank concoctions and fight resistant weeds more efficiently. Inntero produces full-strength adjuvants that boost numerous functions like absorption, compatibility and dispersal. It lessens surface tension and boosts droplet spreading, along with absorption, compatibility, and deposition. This assists farmers to maximize their spray applications, leading to decreased waste, faster mix times, and more efficient space utilization for storage.

What Segments Are Covered In The Agricultural Adjuvants Market Report?

The agricultural adjuvants market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Activator Adjuvants, Utility Adjuvants

2) By Formulation Type: Suspension Concentrates, Emulsifiable Concentrators

3) By Crop Type: Cereals And Grains, Oilseeds And Pulses, Fruits And Vegetables, Other Crop Types

4) By Application: Herbicides, Insecticides, Fungicides, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Activator Adjuvants: Surfactants, Wetting Agents, Emulsifiers, Spreaders

2) By Utility Adjuvants: Buffers, Compatibility Agents, Anti-Foaming Agents, Stickers

View the full agricultural adjuvants market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/agricultural-adjuvants-global-market-report

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Agricultural Adjuvants Market?

In the agricultural adjuvants global market report 2025, North America was identified as the leading region for the year 2024. It is anticipated that the region with the most significant growth rate in the forecast period will be Asia-Pacific. The report includes coverage of several regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

