Aerospace Maintenance Chemicals Market to Reach US $10.88 Billion by 2029

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Aerospace Maintenance Chemicals Market?

The market size for aerospace maintenance chemicals has experienced considerable growth over the past years. The market is anticipated to expand from a size of $7.89 billion in 2024 to an estimated size of $8.29 billion in 2025, revealing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0%. The growth observed in the historical period is due to factors such as increased air travel, evolving safety and performance guidelines, an aging aircraft fleet, and the escalating maintenance and repair operations (MRO) coupled with higher aviation standards.

The market size of aerospace maintenance chemicals is predicted to witness a substantive expansion in the upcoming years and is expected to reach $10.88 billion by 2029, advancing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. The escalation during the forecast period is due to the refinement of maintenance expenses, advancements in chemical concoctions, safety and efficiency stipulations, the expansion of the global aviation sector, and heightened aviation standards. The forthcoming period will see significant trends like the incorporation of technology, measures taken for corrosion prevention, safety and performance stipulations, pioneering in chemical recipes, and the rising demand for fuel efficiency.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Aerospace Maintenance Chemicals Global Market Growth?

The rise in air passenger volume is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the aerospace maintenance chemicals market in the future. The term 'air passenger traffic' encompasses both domestic and international air travellers. The safety and operational efficiency of an aircraft is ensured through maintenance, this includes the safety of the crew, passengers, and all those within its service vicinity. This, in turn, bolsters the demand for aerospace maintenance chemicals. For instance, the Department for Transport, a UK government agency, reported in December 2023 that a staggering 195.6 million passengers embarked on international journeys from or to UK airports in 2022. Hence, the surge in air passenger traffic is a key driver for the aerospace maintenance chemicals market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Aerospace Maintenance Chemicals Market?

Major players in the Aerospace Maintenance Chemicals Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Exxon Mobil Corporation

• Eastman Chemical Company

• Arrow Solutions LLC

• Dow Chemical Company

• Nuvite Chemical Compounds

• Aircraft Spruce Company

• ALMADION International

• Callington Haven Pvt. Ltd.

• Florida Chemical Supply Inc.

• Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Aerospace Maintenance Chemicals Market?

Product innovation is the driving trend gaining traction in the aerospace maintenance chemicals market. Environmentally friendly green cleaning chemicals, safe for human use and the environment, are becoming increasingly popular. These are crafted from plant-sourced enzymes, devoid of chemical compounds. To reinforce their dominance in the market, leading firms in the aerospace maintenance chemicals industry are pioneering such innovative solutions. For example, Socomore, an American aerospace industry, launched SOCOCLEAN AIRCRAFT CLEANERS in June 2022. These cleaners are unique owing to their 100% plant and mineral origin.They offer cleaning products for both interior and exterior parts of aircraft. Notably, these cleaners are biodegradable within 28 days and do not produce harmful residues for the ecosystem, presenting no harmful effect on the environment while simultaneously reducing carbon footprint.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Aerospace Maintenance Chemicals Market Report?

The aerospace maintenance chemicals market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Nature: Organic, Inorganic

2) By Product: Cleaners, Deicing Fluids, Adhesives, Other Product

3) By Application: Commercial Aircraft, Single Engine Piston, Business Aircraft, Military Aircraft, Helicopters, Space

Subsegments:

1) By Organic: Solvents, Cleaners And Degreasers, Lubricants, Adhesives And Sealants

2) By Inorganic: Corrosion Inhibitors, Alkaline Cleaners, Descalers And Rust Removers, Surface Treatments

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Aerospace Maintenance Chemicals Industry?

In 2024, North America dominated the global aerospace maintenance chemicals market, as outlined in the Aerospace Maintenance Chemicals Global Market Report 2025. Projected growth trends were also mentioned in the report. The areas analyzed in this comprehensive study include North America, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

