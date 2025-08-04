Aerosol Market to Grow at 6.4% CAGR from 2025-2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Aerosol Market Size And Growth?

Recent years have seen a robust expansion in the aerosol market size. It is projected to escalate from $81.41 billion in 2024 to $85.79 billion in 2025, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.4%. The growth during the historic period was driven by factors such as amplified awareness about cleanliness, increasing demand in the pharmaceutical sector, a wider application scope in the food and beverage industry, growth of retail outlets, and escalating industrial application adoption.

In the coming years, a significant expansion is anticipated in the aerosol market, with the market size predicted to reach $110.11 billion by 2029, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. This expected surge over the forecasting period can be ascribed to an escalating demand for personal care items, increased application in household goods, a burgeoning automotive sector, growth in disposable income, and consumers' inclination towards environmentally friendly products. Key developments that are anticipated during the forecast period consist of breakthroughs in aerosol propellants, enhancements in spraying systems, packaging innovations in aerosols, the progression of biodegradable aerosol elements, and advancements in aerosols used for food and beverages.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Aerosol Market?

The increasing need for personal care goods is projected to fuel the aerosol market's expansion. Items for personal hygiene, appearance enhancement, and personal grooming routines are included in personal care products. The surge in the use of personal care items is stimulated by heightened consumer consciousness about health and hygiene, which results in a greater need for products that promote cleanliness and self-care. Aerosol improves personal care products by facilitating the precise, hygienic, and convenient distribution of formulations like deodorants, hairsprays, and shaving foams. For example, according to Cosmetics Europe, a personal care association based in Belgium, 500 million consumers use personal care items every day in 2023 to boost their well-being and safeguard their health in Europe. Furthermore, the personal care sector contributes approximately USD 31.23 billion (€29 billion) to the European economy each year. As a result, the increasing demand for personal care items is aiding in the expansion of the aerosol market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Aerosol Market?

Major players in the Aerosol Global Market Report 2025 include:

• BASF SE

• The Procter & Gamble Company

• Unilever plc

• L'Oréal S.A.

• Honeywell International Inc.

• 3M Company

• Berry Global Inc.

• Ball Corporation

• Crown Holdings Inc.

• SC Johnson & Son Inc.

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Aerosol Market?

Key players in the aerosol market are now prioritizing the formulation of innovative solutions such as polymer aerosol containers. This is in response to an increasing demand for lightweight, recyclable alternatives that comply with growing environmental regulations. A type of lightweight, recyclable container that is resistant to corrosion, a polymer aerosol features high-performance plastics like PET and is designed especially for safely housing pressurized products. For instance, Plastipak Packaging Inc., a packaging and recycling firm based in the US, introduced an all-polymer aerosol container dubbed SprayPET Revolution, in October 2022. This container is created wholly from PET plastic, thereby eliminating the necessity for metal parts, facilitating complete recyclability in the PET recycling stream. Its light design diminishes transportation carbon emissions and lessens environmental harm while maintaining the requisite pressure resistance for aerosol uses. Furthermore, the container's single-material construction simplifies recycling operations and endorses circular economy objectives.

How Is The Aerosol Market Segmented?

The aerosol market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Bag-On-Valve, Standard

2) By Particle Size: Aitken Particles, Large Particles, Giant Particles

3) By Can Type: Steel, Aluminum, Plastic, Tin, Other Can Types

4) By Propellant Type: Dimethyl Ether (DME), Hydrofluorocarbons (HFC), Hydrofluoroolefins (HFO), Other Propellant Types

5) By Application: Personal care, Household, Automotive And Industrial, Food, Paints, Medical, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Bag-On-Valve: Liquids, Foams, Creams, Gels

2) By Standard: Hydrocarbon-Based, Dimethyl ether (DME)-Based, Compressed Gas-Based

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Aerosol Market?

In 2024, Europe led the aerosol market as the largest region. The area anticipated to witness the quickest expansion in the coming period is Asia-Pacific. The Aerosol Global Market Report 2025 includes coverage of regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

