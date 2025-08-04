Bungendore awarded Top Tourism Town in Canberra Region

Award presentation: Ryan Deebank, Madeline Newton, Martina Woodford, Mayor Kenrick Winchester, Alan Longhurst, Tracey Lamont, Tilly Jones, Emmeline Chidley Travellers arrive at the Carrington Inn, Bungendore Carla Rodeghiero, Owner, Sapling Yard Cellar Door, Bungendore

The town where heritage meets handmade is crowned best in the region.

QUEANBEYAN, NSW, AUSTRALIA, August 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bungendore is the place that promises to steal your heart, then feed it too. And it now has the Award to prove it. The village of Bungendore has been awarded the title of Top Small Tourism Town in the Canberra Region's Top Tourism Town Awards.“The local community is the heart and soul of the visitor experience here, and the people of Bungendore are deserving recipients of this recognition,” said Cr Kenrick Winchester, Mayor of Queanbeyan-Palerang. “We look forward to welcoming visitors and sharing the rich stories, artistry and incredible hospitality that Bungendore is famous for."“The tourism sector is vital to the prosperity of our regional towns, injecting $370m into the Queanbeyan-Palerang economy and providing work to over 1000 local residents. We thank the Canberra Region Tourism Industry Council for their efforts in delivering the awards program and are excited to continue our work with industry partners to drive the visitor economy," Mayor Winchester continued.Bungendore, located just a 40-minute drive from Canberra, is a thriving village where heritage meets a vibrant, handmade culture. It offers visitors a diverse range of experiences, from cool-climate wineries and paddock-to-plate dining to boutique shopping and artisan galleries.The town is a popular destination for day-trippers from Canberra, as well as weekend travellers from Sydney and those journeying along the Kings Highway.“Bungendore’s win provides an outstanding platform for us, with our new multi-channel marketing campaign ‘Meet You in Bungendore’ being launched this week to capitalise on this opportunity. We are extending an invitation to visitors to come and discover what makes this town so special,” said Emmeline Chidley, QPRC’s Team Leader, Marketing.“We’re launching a series of curated itineraries, designed to help visitors connect with our local makers, savour our incredible food and wine scene, and immerse themselves in the authentic country charm that makes this place so special. It’s all about encouraging people to slow down, stay a little longer in this amazing town and forge a deeper connection with people and place,” Emmeline concluded.Bungendore will now represent the Canberra Region at the National Finals, to be held at Australian Parliament House on September 3rd, 2025.About Bungendore:Bungendore, just a 40 minute drive from Canberra, is a creative country village known for its warm hospitality and visitor-first heart. It’s a place to slow down and enjoy the good things in life: handmade, homegrown, and heart-filled. The town thrives on sharing its stories and showcasing the local talent, tastes, and traditions that make it a special destination. Images and sample itinerary available

Meet you in Bungendore - Top Tourism Town - Canberra Region

