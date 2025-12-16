AmeriKYP Marketing Partners with Hempty's Golf & Gift to Launch TURF CAPS™ at PPAI EXPO Booth #1823 Jan. 12-15, 2026

TURF CAPS IDEAL FOR CORPORATE SPONSORSHIPS DURING THE GLOBAL WORLD SOCCER TOURNAMENT 2026! NEW! BRILLIANT COLORFUL DECORATION BY DYE SUBLIMATION ! TURF CAPS FOR SOCCER, GOLF, BASEBALL, FOOTBALL CORPORATE SPONSORSHIPS & MORE !

Bold New Headwear Line Combines Promotional Impact with Sports-Inspired Design—Now Available Exclusively Through Distributors

TURF CAPS™ are made to turn heads and spark conversations. They’re designed to stand out—both in quality and creativity—making them a perfect fit for corporate sponsorships, and sports marketing.” — Rich Butler

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AMERIKYP DIGITAL MARKETING (PPAI 537995), a respected leader in branded merchandise, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Turf Cap & Apparel (USA) Industrial Co., Ltd., operating as HEMPTY’S GOLF & GIFT, LLC (PPAI 892209). This collaboration marks the official launch of TURF CAPS ™ into the promotional products distributor channel.TURF CAPS™ (Pat. Pending) are instantly recognizable by their signature synthetic grass-style brims—eye-catching headwear designed to spark conversation and make an impression. Ideal for sports fans at all levels—from professional teams to collegiate and community events—these caps are perfect for fan engagement, brand activations, corporate sponsorships of sports brands, and any occasion where visibility matters.“Branded merch needs to be memorable—and that’s where TURF CAPS™ shine,” said Rich Butler, Managing Director & Founder of AMERIKYP. “These are not your average promo hats. They’re built to stand out, turn heads, and create lasting impressions—making them a powerful tool for corporate sponsorships & branding, retail, and sports marketing.”The partnership combines AMERIKYP’s decades of experience in promotional marketing with HEMPTY’S expertise in trend-forward, sports-inspired headwear and lifestyle products.“With more than 30 years in the industry, we know distributors are always looking for high-quality, standout products,” Butler added. “TURF CAPS™ deliver just that—a fresh canvas for logo decoration and brand exposure. There’s truly nothing else like them on the market.”TURF CAPS™ are available exclusively through promotional product distributors. Custom decoration options, low minimums, and quick turnaround times make them a compelling new option for clients looking to make an impact.Distributors can learn more or place an order by contacting AMERIKYP DIGITAL MARKETING or visiting www.OriginalTurfCaps.com About AMERIKYP DIGITAL MARKETINGAmeriKYP (PPAI 537995) delivers innovative branded solutions, specializing in multi-sensory video-in-print media and direct mail marketing. With over 30 years of industry expertise, AmeriKYP helps distributors elevate brand impact through unique products and full-service support.About HEMPTY’S / Turf Cap & ApparelTurf Cap & Apparel (USA) Industrial Co., Ltd., operating as HEMPTY’S GOLF & GIFT, LLC (PPAI 892209 & PSI Nr. 61025), focuses on premium, sports-inspired headwear and lifestyle accessories. Their trend-forward designs and market-driven approach bring fresh energy and differentiation to the promotional products space.Media Contact:Russ Rossi, VP Business Development📞 201-543-7959 | ✉️ russ@amerikyp.comRich Butler, Managing Director📞 561-818-9105 | ✉️ rich@amerikyp.comJB Diamond, HEMPTY'S Founder & Inventor of Turf CapsM: 561-847-0154 E: info@hemptysgolf.comGeneral Inquiries: info@buyturfcaps.com; rich@amerikyp.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.