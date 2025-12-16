AmeriKYP Marketing Partners with Hempty's Golf & Gift to Launch TURF CAPS™ at PPAI EXPO Booth #1823 Jan. 12-15, 2026
Bold New Headwear Line Combines Promotional Impact with Sports-Inspired Design—Now Available Exclusively Through Distributors
TURF CAPS™ (Pat. Pending) are instantly recognizable by their signature synthetic grass-style brims—eye-catching headwear designed to spark conversation and make an impression. Ideal for sports fans at all levels—from professional teams to collegiate and community events—these caps are perfect for fan engagement, brand activations, corporate sponsorships of sports brands, and any occasion where visibility matters.
“Branded merch needs to be memorable—and that’s where TURF CAPS™ shine,” said Rich Butler, Managing Director & Founder of AMERIKYP. “These are not your average promo hats. They’re built to stand out, turn heads, and create lasting impressions—making them a powerful tool for corporate sponsorships & branding, retail, and sports marketing.”
The partnership combines AMERIKYP’s decades of experience in promotional marketing with HEMPTY’S expertise in trend-forward, sports-inspired headwear and lifestyle products.
“With more than 30 years in the industry, we know distributors are always looking for high-quality, standout products,” Butler added. “TURF CAPS™ deliver just that—a fresh canvas for logo decoration and brand exposure. There’s truly nothing else like them on the market.”
TURF CAPS™ are available exclusively through promotional product distributors. Custom decoration options, low minimums, and quick turnaround times make them a compelling new option for clients looking to make an impact.
Distributors can learn more or place an order by contacting AMERIKYP DIGITAL MARKETING or visiting www.OriginalTurfCaps.com
.
About AMERIKYP DIGITAL MARKETING
AmeriKYP (PPAI 537995) delivers innovative branded solutions, specializing in multi-sensory video-in-print media and direct mail marketing. With over 30 years of industry expertise, AmeriKYP helps distributors elevate brand impact through unique products and full-service support.
About HEMPTY’S / Turf Cap & Apparel
Turf Cap & Apparel (USA) Industrial Co., Ltd., operating as HEMPTY’S GOLF & GIFT, LLC (PPAI 892209 & PSI Nr. 61025), focuses on premium, sports-inspired headwear and lifestyle accessories. Their trend-forward designs and market-driven approach bring fresh energy and differentiation to the promotional products space.
