Las Vegas and Miami Global Spirit Awards Announce Groundbreaking Post-Competition Opportunity Valued Over $20,000

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a historic first for the spirits industry, the Las Vegas Global Spirit Awards (LVGSA) and the Miami Global Spirit Awards (MGSA) are proud to announce a revolutionary prize never before offered in any spirits competition worldwide.One winning brand from each competition, the highest scoring independent distiller or supplier, will receive an exclusive 3-month distribution and brand-building package valued at over $20,000 . This all-inclusive package includes:• Active distribution placement in a key U.S. market• A dedicated sales team to support retail and on-premise sales• Targeted social media campaigns• Comprehensive marketing support to drive brand awareness and consumer engagementThis unprecedented offer is designed to turn a competition victory into real-world success , providing the winning brands with a rare opportunity to scale rapidly with expert industry support."This once-in-a-lifetime opportunity is the natural evolution of our commitment to help brands go beyond the bottle and into the marketplace," said Eddie Rivkin, Founder & CEO of both the Las Vegas and Miami Global Spirit Awards. “We’re offering everything a winning brand needs to convert its success in the competition into actual sales and long-term growth. No other competition in the world comes close to delivering this level of post-show opportunity."The announcement further solidifies the Las Vegas and Miami Global Spirit Awards as the undisputed leaders in post-competition brand development. In addition to the new award, both competitions continue to offer unmatched benefits to their winners, including:• Multi-state distribution opportunities for select medalists in California, Florida, Texas, New York, New Jersey, and more• Access to an exclusive e-commerce platform that enables direct-to-consumer sales in 42 states within 90 days of the competitionWith global recognition for credibility, transparency, and impact, the Las Vegas Global Spirit Awards and Miami Global Spirit Awards are redefining what a competition can do for emerging and established brands alike.Registration is now open for the 9th Annual Las Vegas Global Spirit Awards, taking place September 22-24, 2025, at The Palace Station Hotel & Casino. Brands are encouraged to enter early at www.vegasspiritawards.com/entry The 2nd Annual Miami Global Spirit Awards will be held in the Spring of 2026, following the tremendous success of its inaugural year. Details and entry dates will be announced in the coming months.Media Contact:operations@vegasspiritawards.comFollow us:Instagram | Facebook | LinkedIn |#LVGSA #MGSA #GlobalSpiritAwards #BeyondTheBottle #FromMedalToMarket #FromSuccesstoSales

